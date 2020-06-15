Pokes Report
Chuba Hubbard Responds to Twitter Message that Shows Gundy Wearing an OAN T-Shirt

Robert Allen

STILLWATER -- Waiting for the proverbial poop to hit the fan during the summer and it did. A writer for a website that covers Oklahoma State and has been fairly consistent in criticizing Gundy posted a picture of Gundy fishing this weekend at the lake and the Cowboys head coach is wearing a t-shirt promoting the conservative news network One America News. Shortly after that, the Cowboys All-American running back Chuba Hubbard came out and said he is not going to do anything with Oklahoma State again until things change.

"I will not stand for this," wrote Hubbard on Twitter. "This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it is unacceptable/ I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE."

Gundy had mentioned One America News as a news channel he had found that he had trusted in the reporting on the COVID-10 pandemic. Gundy discussed this during his teleconference back in April when he spoke with the media about the pandemic. This was before the death of George Floyd and the strong move toward supporting social and racial injustice and the protests regarding Black Lives Matter. 

“I tell you what's funny is, I was flipping through stations," Gundy started. "I found one — I don't even know if anybody knows about this — it's called OAN. It's One America News. And it was so refreshing. They just report the news. There's no commentary. There's no opinions on this. There's no left. There's no right. They just reported the news. And I've been watching them the last week, because they're given us the news and given us more information — in my opinion — some of the positives are coming out. So, that was refreshing." 

Gundy is on record as being a political conservative, but he has never shown signs of being racist or that any kind of double standard exists within his program. He has long been an advocate of his players, no matter color, religion, or culture. Gundy has seemingly been very acceptable with his players.

Last week, Pokes Report reported that Gundy held a team meeting for players already on campus to give them a chance to speak their mind in front of teammates, coaches, and staff. Gundy has been supportive of his players and allowed them the right to speak their mind. 

Very early during the unrest following the George Floyd death and the start of protests throughout the nation, Gundy put this out on his social media.

