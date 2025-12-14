CFB Analyst Hands Oklahoma State Awful Grade for 2025 Season

Oklahoma State’s season was bad, and it earned the perfect grade to show for it.

Over the past few months, OSU’s 2025 season went from a potential bounce-back year for Mike Gundy’s program to the beginning of a new era under Eric Morris. From the season opener in August to Morris’ official arrival in December, there were plenty of storylines in Stillwater.

Unfortunately for the Cowboys, almost none of those storylines were positive. After starting quarterback Hauss Hejny suffered a season-ending injury in the first quarter of the year, Mike Gundy’s firing seemed inevitable, but the timing was still rather shocking.

Just three games into the season, OSU turned the program upside down and effectively looked toward the future. As Doug Meacham stepped into the interim role and some other key staff changes were made in the weeks to follow, the Cowboys never rebounded from their awful start and allowed their early mistakes to snowball into an 11-loss season.

In a recent CBS Sports article, Shehan Jeyarajah graded the 2025 season for all 16 Big 12 teams. While there were some clear decisions at the top, such as handing College Football Playoff-bound Texas Tech an A+, the Cowboys’ grade might have been just as easy.

OSU unsurprisingly had the Big 12’s worst grade, coming in at an F. After winning only one game all year and never beating an FBS opponent, the Cowboys certainly deserved their low grade.

“For a second, let's put aside the football team,” Jeyarajah wrote. “Obviously, a 1-11 campaign was horrendous. Give some credit to Cowboys fans, who truly gave us a good vibes season for the ages. With Eric Morris coming to town, the dawn is about to break.”

Despite all of the negatives Jeyarajah could have written about on the field, he didn't hesitate to look ahead to next season. Considering how OSU played throughout 2025, it’s hard to imagine any chances of a worse season in 2026.

With Morris now ready to begin his tenure in Stillwater, there should be plenty of optimism about the future of the program. After seeing how Morris saw quick success at North Texas, there could be a chance for OSU to ascend back into the top tier of the Big 12 before long.

Of course, it will take time for the Cowboys to get back to where they were throughout the 2010s after this 1-11 season. For now, OSU fans can simply hope that next season ends with a much better grade than the F that 2025 saw.