CFB Analyst Predicts Big 12 Title, CFP Appearance For Oklahoma State Cowboys
College football will soon kick off with Week 0 taking way, which means last-minute and final predictions for the season are being made. The most popular prediction to make is the 12-team College Football Playoffs.
With a new format, more teams will be fighting for a National Championship while winning conference champions has even more incentive now. 247Sports' Josh Pate is just one of many college football analysts to place their predictions with the countdown to kickoff winding down.
Pate posted his prediction of the entire 12-team seedings and listed Oklahoma State as the No. 4 seed, meaning he thinks they will win the Big 12 Conference Championships.
The first four seeds of the College Football Playoffs are given to the top four highest-seeded conference champions, presumably the Power Four conference champions. This is, of course, unless a Group of Five conference champion outranks one of the four others.
So, in this prediction, the Cowboys could be ranked anywhere in the Top 25 yet still earn the No. 4 ranking in the playoffs, earning a first-round bye. In this scenario, they'd be taking on the fifth-ranked Oregon Ducks, who would lose to the Ohio State Buckeyes in a Big Ten battle in the semifinals.
With Oklahoma and Texas headed to the SEC for the 2024 college football season, the top of the Big 12 is wide open. It's a new era for the conference, and the top of the league is open for the taking. Utah and Kansas State are going to be tough battles, both of which Oklahoma State has on their roster, but Pate believes the experienced Cowboys will prevail as Big 12 champions by the season's end.
This would be the Cowboys' first College Football Playoff appearance since the induction in 2014, too. While no bowl game would be won, a playoff appearance would be huge for Oklahoma State moving forward.
