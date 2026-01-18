Three Takeaways From The Cowboys' Win Over Kansas State

Oklahoma State men's basketball survived a nerve-wracking Big 12 bout against Kansas State, as the Cowboys were able to edge past the Wildcats 84-83.

The late-night came down to the wire with both teams trading blows in the final minute. Kansas State would go up 83-81 with under a minute left with a floater from P.J. Haggerty. Luckily for OSU, Vyctorius Miller would be fouled on a three-point attempt with two seconds remaining in the game. Miller only needed to make two to send the game to overtime, but the Cowboy guard made all three, putting OSU up one. Kansas State would try to respond, but a missed three-pointer as time expired gave a win to the Pokes.

The Cowboys now have two Big 12 wins this season, but must continue to strive for more. They must continue to learn from what went right and what went wrong if they want to compete with the talent of one of the nation’s top basketball conferences.

Here are three takeaways from OSU’s win over Kansas State.

OSU must continue to take advantage of turnovers

Oklahoma State won Saturday night’s game because it won the turnover battle. Kansas State turned the ball over 16 times compared to the Cowboys' seven, and it kept OSU in the game.

The Cowboys had 26 points off Wildcat turnovers, saving Oklahoma State’s offensive production for the game. The Pokes didn’t shoot the ball as well as Kansas State, but in the end, they didn’t need to, as OSU’s seven steals turned into points on the other end for Steve Lutz’s squad.

Lineup switch gives the Cowboys a spark

Steve Lutz decided to switch up the starting lineup on Saturday night as Anthony Roy started the game on the bench, giving Isaiah Coleman the starting spot. An interesting move for Lutz to put his leading scorer on the bench, but one that turned out to be sheer brilliance as Roy gave OSU a spark off the bench.

Roy would lead the Cowboys in scoring with 23 and hit three shots from beyond the arc. Roy has been nothing short of incredible for the Cowboys this year and continues to be the offensive firepower relied on game after game.

Oklahoma State utilized free points

OSU’s ability to make free throws Saturday night saved the game. Not only did free throws by Miller give the Cowboys the win at the end of the game, but free throws also helped them survive the whole game.

Oklahoma State made 20 of its 24 free throws, shooting 83% from the charity stripe. The Pokes’ aggressive offensive play got them to the line and even got multiple Wildcats into foul trouble. You’ll always take the opportunity for free points when you get them, and the Cowboys made the most of these chances.