Timing is Everything for Chuba Hubbard but You Can Tell He Doesn't Want to Talk About It

STILLWATER -- Chuba Hubbard is a people pleaser, you can tell. I'm not saying when Chuba gets loose and starts distancing himself from the defenders that are chasing that the soon to be 21-year-old Canadian doesn't enjoy it, but you can tell when he celebrates with teammates in the end zone, especially the offensive linemen that he loves the way his running makes them feel. You can tell when he trots off the field to the cheers, applause, and standing and waving fans in Boone Pickens Stadium and he sheepishly lowers his head and smiles. Away from football the way he talks about his mother and family.

The strongest indicator by far is the way he answers the question as to why he decided not to make himself eligible and go to the NFL this spring and come back to Oklahoma State for his red-shirt junior season.

"It's kind of like I've said that a lot of things factored into my decision," Hubbard started with his answer. "One, I wanted my degree. Two, I felt that I could get a lot better on the field and three, I felt that I could mature off the field just as a human being. So, just like I said a lot of things factored into it and when you look at statistics with running backs going in the first or second round (of the draft), but the biggest thing for me was I wanted my degree and to grow as a person."

That degree is important to his mother Candace, like the college diploma is important to many a mom. Even though some people forget that while immersed in college football. The sheepskin truly is the payoff of playing football, that, and for Chuba Hubbard, the training and experience that will lead him to being drafted and a nice payday in the NFL.

"This (COVID-19) has been kind of tough for everybody," Hubbard said of the recent weeks, really most of the spring. "Football is not our life, but at this point it is at a halt and you really don't know what to do. You have to stay safe, be with your family and do what the medical people say. I know the football season will resume at some point and you just have to stay ready."

Hubbard was officially presented, albeit in a virtual format, with the Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian player in the NCAA. It wasn't even close. Hubbard led all of Division I with 2,094-yards rushing and to go with it 21 touchdowns. He also had so many yards after contact, that that figure alone would have had him 16th in the nation in rushing. His runs were dramatic with moves and physical strength in breaking tackles. His track speed showed up in the open field as he distanced himself from the pursuit.

Head coach Mike Gundy and every person involved in Oklahoma State football is so glad that Hubbard is back. Combined with wide receiver Tylan Wallace and so much more skill talent, a talented returning quarterback that should improve in Spencer Sanders, and all but one starter on a defense that did improve a lot last season and is expected to do it more for this season, well the OSU cup is overflowing.

The potential problem with a title run scenario with an apparent best in a decade type of team is COVID-19 and the coronavirus. There is not NFL team on the clock yet, but Chuba Hubbard is on a draft clock for 2021 and playing winter or spring football is likely a game changer.

"I've thought about it," Hubbard said of the timing. "I've thought about it a lot actually. The biggest thing is that I'm going to stay ready whether that is for the season or I have to take the season off. I'm just going to do what's best for me, my family and for my team, also.

Chuba spent his spring break, and after the US-Canadian border was closed due to COVID-19, the past six weeks in Baltimore visiting former Cowboy and now Ravens running back Justice Hill. Fellow Canadian and Cowboys linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga was there too. Chuba said they practice social distancing, but they worked out. Now, Chuba is back in Stillwater where he accepted the Cornish Trophy on a Zoom conference.

The people pleaser came out the more he was asked about the timing of next college football season. Chuba wants to please, but notice the answer as there is an order of who to please. It was he and his family and then team.

"Right now I am planning on playing this season," he continued. "I think this season will be on time. We'll have to see what happens. As of right now, I'm locked in on getting ready for the season."

But, if the season is significantly delayed?

"We'll just keep that for another time," Hubbard answered. "We'll keep that for a rainy day and hopefully we won't have to talk about that.

Oklahoma State fans, as has been presumed all along, really need a fall season for all the opportunities they are dreaming of to come true. Backing the season up could put a stop to Chuba going forward, but only on a college field. The people pleasing could be over for Chuba at OSU.

A lot of experts haven't come to grips with it yet, including NFL Draft predictors, but Hubbard is the best running back I've seen in person since Barry Sanders. It's an opinion, but I've seen a lot of football and a lot of running backs.