Don't Worry, Chuba's Stayed in Shape

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER – Wednesday was an exciting day for Oklahoma State football as running back Chuba Hubbard was named the winner of the Cornish Trophy. The Cornish Trophy is presented annually to the top Canadian NCAA football player.

Hubbard marks the first Oklahoma State player to have won the award. Linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga was also tabbed a finalist for the award.

“If someone would’ve told me a few years ago this happened, I’d probably be shocked,” said Hubbard. “But the biggest thing for me now: I’m focused on next year. This is amazing and I’m trying to take this all in, but I’m dialed in. Last year was fun and we did a lot of great things, but I want to take it to the next level. A lot of people say ‘You won’t be able to do this, you won’t do that,’ I’m just focused on my team and winning.”

Shortly after the announcement, the Cornish Award committee and Oklahoma State made Hubbard available to the media via a Zoom call where he answered questions on the award and various other topics.

Something I’ve been curious about, and not just about Hubbard, is how Oklahoma State players are staying active. Up until early last week, Hubbard, along with Ogbongbemiga, was in Baltimore with former Oklahoma State running back Justice Hill.

Hubbard and Ogbongbemiga had other spring break plans, but when the coronavirus pandemic hit, the duo was stuck in Baltimore and weren’t able to get back home to Canada due to the boarders being shut down.

So, for the past two months, Hill, Hubbard and Ogbongbemiga have been training and staying in shape together.

“So, I was in Baltimore, actually,” said Hubbard. “I was staying with my friend, you guys probably know him, Justice [Hill]. Me, Justice and Amen [Ogbongbemiga] were staying in Baltimore at Justice’s pretty much doing what we were supposed to: quarantining and working out.”

I’m sure that Chuba’s been keeping with the workout routines sent out by the Oklahoma State strength and conditioning staff in late March, there’s no doubt that working out with an NFL running back is going to be beneficial for Chuba when the season starts.

“J Hill helped me with a lot of stuff, actually,” said Hubbard. “I can’t tell y’all [what], you’re gonna have to see it on the field, but he gave me some tips and stuff and I’m excited.”

Now that Hubbard’s back in Stillwater, he’s trying to get back into a rhythm and routine.

“I’m still training and stuff, so I’m good. I’m doing whatever I can; I’m trying to stay ready,” said Hubbard. “I think, right now, I wouldn’t say I’m ahead of where I was last year, but in the months from now I’ll be ahead.”

One of the best/funniest parts of the Zoom meeting came towards the end when Hubbard was asked if there’s any other football players on campus and if so, has he been working out with them.

“I don’t even know to be honest, I’m just chilling and doing my own thing,” said Hubbard. “I’ve been alone; I didn’t even know there were other people here, I’ll have to figure that out I guess.”

It’s still unclear on when the upcoming 2020-21 football season is going to get underway. Will players be back over the summer and the season starts on time? Or will it be delayed to some other point in the fall or will be postponed to the spring? Who knows at this point, but one thing’s for certain:

“I’ll be in the best shape of my life by the time the season comes, I’m not worried about that,” said Hubbard.

