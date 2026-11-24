When Sam Keltner transferred from SMU to Oklahoma State, he did so after a solid season with the Mustangs, but with some questions.

Notably, the questions were about range and accuracy after he went 14-for-20 on field goals with six kicks of 40 or more yards. Well, he’s answered all those questions — and then some — with the Cowboys this season.

Keltner was named a finalist for the Lou Groza Award on Tuesday, given to the nation’s best placekicker. The other finalists are Minnesota’s Luke Drzewiecki and Clemson’s Nolan Hauser. They will be honored during the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Awards Banquet on Dec. 7 in Palm Beach County, Fla., and the winner will be announced on Dec. 11.

So how do they stack up?

Sam Keltner’s Season

Oklahoma State Cowboys kicker Sam Keltner. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keltner is the nation’s most accurate field goal kicker with a minimum of 15 attempts, and he’s missed just one kick this season (24-of-25). His 24 made field goals are second in the nation. He also leads the country among kickers with 122 points with one regular season game remaining. He is also second in the country in field goals per game.

He’s answered questions about range and accuracy this season. With SMU in 2025 he went 6-of-12 outside of 40 yards. With the Cowboys he is 7-of-8 from 40 yards or longer, with a long of 47.

His 21-point game against Colorado stands out as he made five field goals and six extra points. It was just the sixth time that a kicker had scored that many points in a game in FBS in 30 years. He also started the season by making 18 straight field goals, tying a program record.

For head coach Eric Morris, who prefers to go for it and score touchdowns as opposed to settling for field goals, he’s adjusted his strategy to take advantage of one of his most effective offensive weapons.

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Luke Drzewiecki’s Season

Minnesota Golden Gophers kicker Luke Drzewiecki. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drzewiecki is 19-for-23 with his only miss inside of 50 coming from 48 yards. In fact, he didn’t miss a field goal attempt closer than 56 yards until the 11th game of the season. He has some of the best range in college football. His 60-yard field goal against Indiana ties for the longest field goal in the nation.

Among FBS kickers, he is one of four with double-digit field goals of 40 or more yards, something Keltner can’t match. He’s also been clutch, with two game-winners as time expired against Iowa and Northwestern.

He’s made a career-high 19 field goals with a 10-for-14 clip from outside of 40 yards. He’s also made all 20 of his extra points.

Nolan Hauser’s Season

Clemson kicker Nolan Hauser. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nolan Hauser has dealt in volume all season. He leads the nation in made field goals with 31 and with one more he’ll break the record for most made field goals in an FBS season. He’s also just the seventh kicker in FBS history to make 30 or more field goals in a season and the first to do it without the benefit of a bowl game or a College Football Playoff run.

The next-closest kicker in FBS has 24 made field goals with one regular season game remaining.

He is 31-for-34 and has a chance to be the first FBS kicker with at least 30 field goals and an accuracy rate over 90%. He has made at least one field goal in 20 consecutive games, a Clemson record.