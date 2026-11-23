The firing of TCU head coach Sonny Dykes on Sunday was the price of doing business in college football. So is how quickly one writer listed Eric Morris as someone who should be considered for the job.

The Oklahoma State head coach was one of 10 coaches that Texas Football’s Mike Craven included on his job board to replace Dykes. It’s the typical response in our business. Who should replace the old coach?

Craven received plenty of negative feedback for including Morris. I think it was more about the fact that a photo of Morris was used to promote the story. He wasn’t the only writer to put Morris on his job board. The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman (subscription required) did it too.

I cover the Big 12 Conference at Heartland College Sports and I’m in charge of our job boards there. I didn’t include Morris on mine because I don’t see him moving from OSU to TCU at this stage of his career. He’s also not from the Fort Worth area. I’d be far more willing connect him to the Texas Tech job, but that one isn’t open.

But the fact that Morris is on a job board for one national writer and one Texas-based writer who covers colleges says something about what the 40-year-old is building in Stillwater — and how the Cowboys will have to be careful to protect it.

Eric Morris, Job Candidate?

Oklahoma State coach Eric Morris. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There is logic to include Morris. He’s been a head coach for nearly a decade and has already rebuilt three programs — Incarnate Word, North Texas and now Oklahoma State. The job isn’t nearly finished in Stillwater, but a 7-4 record with two games remaining is a great place to start.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

For both writers it was simple — Morris is a great candidate, and TCU must, at minimum, test the water and get a hard no before moving on. If I were an AD, I’d feel the same way.

I don’t think Morris is job shopping. He’s been at his previous two stops at least three years and he left Incarnate Word after four years for a power conference coordinator job to better position himself for a job like Oklahoma State. He gives the impression of a coach that sees Stillwater as a long-term stop and not a stop-over.

That won’t stop schools from sniffing around. Matt Campbell is a great example. From the moment he started really winning at Iowa State there he was connected to plenty of jobs. I don’t remember how many times I put him on one of my job boards. I eventually stopped because it became clear that Campbell wasn’t going to leave for any job. Eventually, he took the Penn State job after a decade in Ames. That’s not “any job.”

No disrespect to TCU, but it’s not Penn State. Or Alabama. Or Texas. Neither is Baylor, the other Big 12 opening that some probably want to connect Morris to. If Texas were open and Morris was interested in that job, I would understand.

I have little doubt that Morris will be back in Stillwater next season. He has his system set up. He’s put together a better recruiting class. His staff is in place. He’ll do better in the portal this offseason, especially on defense. The playoff expands to 24 teams, and the Cowboys are on the cusp of being a contender next season — especially if quarterback Drew Mestemaker shocks us and decides to return. He respects the fan base and knows how important good football is to Stillwater.

Dallas-Fort Worth is a great media market and a huge high school football recruiting base but DFW is a pro sports town and TCU only has pull when it's winning.

Leave now and Morris must start over again. I don’t think he relishes that.

But, get used to it Cowboys fans. There will be chatter about Morris being connected to other jobs so long as he continues to succeed in Stillwater. That’s the cost of doing business.

The good news? So long as there are armadillos for him to hunt in his backyard, Morris is set.