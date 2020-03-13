My Personal Thoughts and Reactions To The Day The Sports World Stopped

We have never seen a day in sports like this one, what we are witnessing is unprecedented. This day will soon be known as “the day the sports world stopped”. Sports athletes, coaches, fans, and media are all still in shock with the events that have occurred on Thursday March 12, 2020.

Being a college freshman and obviously an avid sports fan, I will try to offer my opinions on the subject at hand and the impact it will have on myself, the athletes and the sports world in general.

Just for some context on what has occurred in the past 12 hours so:

- NCAA Tournament canceled

- NBA suspended indefinitely

- MLB suspended indefinitely

- NHL suspended indefinitely

- Big 12 Tournament canceled

- Big East Tournament canceled

- SEC Tournament canceled

- AAC Tournament canceled

- ACC Tournament canceled

- Big 10 Tournament canceled

- Pac-12 Tournament canceled

- MLS suspended 30 days

- All NCAA spring/winter championships canceled

- NCAA sports spring recruiting suspended for minimum of two weeks

Due to the feared spread of the COVID-19 (CoronaVirus), nearly all sports leagues and teams have shut down operations, causing mass panic around the United States. I understand why some of these actions have taken place, but personally, I believe some of these have been taken pre-maturely.

As a student, I am now being told to stay home for two extra weeks to take online classes after spring break is over, but in reality I don’t see what this will do. What will happen in those two weeks that will change the health concerns that this virus may pose?

As a fan of sports, I am extremely unhappy as I’m sure most of you are as well. I have never had a stretch of my life where there have been no sports. I am not exactly sure how I will spend my free time or leisure time during this unknown period of time.

As a media member that covers sports not just as a hobby but a job, I am very nervous of what will take place in the coming days, weeks, and months. During this time of year, it is very common for me to attend roughly 4-5 sporting events throughout a week whether it be baseball, basketball, softball, wrestling, etc.

Well, it is seeming like that will not be happening for some time and I’m not exactly sure what to make of that. What do media members do? What do media members do for content and news except for keep talking about the CoronaVirus? How do you cover and talk about something that isn’t happening?

Spring football just started but that is looking that will also be stopped here shortly. The NCAA has already halted face to face recruiting for the next few weeks, one of the most busy times for football recruiting. There is also an idea floating around from some that feel that recruiting will also be halted in the month of May, which is used for evaluation of prospects around the country.

The biggest thing that I can think about is the athletes in this situation not just at Oklahoma State but around the country in every sport, especially the seniors. I am a former athlete who understands the blood, sweat, and tears that are put into training and practicing for the ultimate goal… a championship.

I was blessed enough in high school to experience the process of making it to that level but it breaks my heart knowing that collegiate athletes this spring have had that taken from them. Seniors in all sports are now being told that many of their careers are over, weeks or months before they were supposed to be.

A decision I can completely get behind is something that Oklahoma State head basketball head coach Mike Boynton said earlier today. “Seniors, if they want, should have another year. Special permission on scholarship numbers for an unprecedented circumstance. Next year only.”

I 100% agree with this. This was not something the athletes, teams, or leagues could control. This has never happened before in sports and this is potentially affecting the futures of these athletes. We have seen players get added eligibility for far less and I believe the cancelation of the sport itself is the best reason the NCAA could have for granting this wish that many schools have said they are going to petition for.

In terms of Oklahoma State basketball, we are talking about Cam McGriff, Lindy Waters, Thomas Dziagwa, Jonathan Laurent, JK Hadlock, and Trey Reeves. These players have been through too much in their careers to feel supportive of going out like this.

These six players are not the only ones to have ups and downs in college, but they are ones close to us all. Oklahoma State baseball and softball are both heavy contenders for the College World Series, but this has been taken from them.

This is also a major problem I have personally, that the NCAA canceled these championships when they are played in late May to mid June. Why jump the gun on a situation that for all we could know, could be cleared up in a few weeks or a month?

These sports just started recently but are being told now that they are playing for nothing essentially. I am not a fan of this move one bit and this is another reason the NCAA should seriously think about an extra year of eligibility for these seniors.

I have already seen videos and photos of athletes around the country, specifically seniors very emotional and crying heavily knowing that their careers are most likely over.

I also want to make it clear that I am not downplaying the risk of COVID-19, I just believe that a lot of major decisions were made very quickly when some potentially could have been taken some more time. Another alternative could have been to temporarily delay these championships or tournaments while information is gathered but they have instead decided to already cancel them.

With Oklahoma State, the baseball team is set to open the newly built O’Brate Stadium next Friday, but I would have to guess that this is not going to happen. I am not sure when it will happen, whether it’s later this season or maybe even next year.

I am unsure about how anything will occur for the next few weeks or months for Oklahoma State, college athletics, pro athletics, and the athletes but news is coming out what seems like every few minutes.

Stay alert to the news for all sports and most importantly, try to stay safe and healthy!