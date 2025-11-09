A Competitive Big 12 Conference Doesn't Give OSU Hope For A Quick Rebuild
Oklahoma State football has fully committed itself to rebuilding mode this year. The team knew that they needed a change last year as they went 3-9 overall and 0-9 in conference play. Now the OSU Cowboys are 1-8 this season and have fired both head coach Mike Gundy and defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, fully committing to starting from scratch.
With the steps the Cowboys have taken, they are putting a lot of pressure on their ability to find the right pieces this offseason. Not only does this mean starting with a coach to take over the program, but it also means bringing in more players to help the Cowboys' roster.
The transfer portal has become a staple of college football, and the Cowboys have seen this with how many players have left their own team just this season. Different coaches will bring in different players, and whoever the Cowboys pick to lead the team will be responsible for helping fill the missing holes in the roster.
All this is easier said than done, as the Cowboys are in a bad situation in a Big 12 conference that has been progressing without them.
While the Cowboys sit at the bottom of the conference, the Big 12 teams that are at the top have been getting more recognition than just conference-wide. A prime example of this is this previous week, when No. 8 Texas Tech played No. 7 BYU and attracted the attention of College Gameday.
These top Big 12 schools have evolved into national title contenders and not just teams playing for a bowl game. Recruits looking to play in the Big 12 or transfer to the conference now have an option of playing for a national title if they receive an offer.
It’s also more than just one or two competitors in the Big 12, as Utah is ranked No. 13 in the land and also has aspirations of making it in the College Football Playoff. To make a bad situation worse, eight Big 12 teams have already qualified for a bowl game this year, and only OSU and Colorado are eliminated from bowl contention.
Although Oklahoma State has the ability to completely remake itself and choose the path it wants to take on this rebuild, it will be a difficult challenge. From fighting for recruits to actual play on the field, OSU will be fighting tooth and nail to bring back its reputation of being a top team in the Big 12.