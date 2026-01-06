Cowboy Commit Hunter Trusler is a Dual Threat Ready to Make the Leap

Oklahoma State's 2026 recruiting class got a versatile boost this week with the commitment of Hunter Trusler, a left-handed quarterback from the Texas Panhandle's small-town ranks. The Canadian High School standout, known for his multi-sport prowess, chose the Cowboys over other suitors, bringing a blend of arm talent, athleticism and grit to a program under new head coach Eric Morris.

Extremely blessed to have committed to my dream school @CowboyFB today! Can’t wait to get to Stillwater and get to work!

Thanks @__CoachMorris #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/UfFlgOKWL2 — Hunter Trusler (@HunterTrusler) December 31, 2025

Trusler, who hails from a program where players often wear multiple hats, didn't mince words about the thrill of elevating to Big 12 football in a recent interview with OK State on SI.

"It’s a very exciting and surreal feeling having the opportunity to go to Oklahoma State. I’ve been an OSU fan since I was little and it’s just crazy to me that I’m going to play there now," said Trusler.

His background as a dual-threat player—lining up on both offense and defense in high school—sets him apart. Trusler stepped into the starting quarterback role later than most, but he adapted quickly and thrived.

"Yes, it is true I didn’t step into the QB role until my junior year. I played all four years on varsity but there was another kid who was in that QB spot who was a year older than me, one of my best friends actually. Unfortunately, he got hurt his senior year and I stepped into that role. That year I adapted and got used to playing in that spot and my senior year I felt really good in that QB position," he added.

Blessed to be awarded the Overall District MVP in a district with so many other great players!

Finished the year 9-3.

Season stats-

• 2,215 passing yards, • 1,202 rushing yards

• 3,417 total yards and •44 total TD’s

•90 tackles •12 TFL

•5 interceptions •2 pick sixes https://t.co/yZaajEJsRh — Hunter Trusler (@HunterTrusler) November 23, 2025

As a multi-sport athlete excelling in everything from basketball to track, Trusler isn't pigeonholed. Local reporters in his area highlight his ability to "play about anything," and OSU sees him similarly.

"Having played both ways, Coach Morris has recruited me as an athlete to play where I would fit best." Trusler said. "I’m going to OSU to play anywhere I can as I did in high school. D1 is a big jump and that’s why I know I’ll have to work hard and develop to eventually play a lot at that next level."

The connection to Coach Morris runs deep. Morris, a Shallowater native, shares ties to Trusler's district, which helped spark the recruitment. "Coach Morris actually graduated high school with one of my coaches, Kiel Kitchens so that connection helped get my name out there to him."

https://t.co/XSFyaM4GkX

Senior season regular season highlights!

Senior season stats- 3,195 yards, 40 TD’s, 79 tackles, 12 TFL, 5 interceptions. Finished up the year 8-2. Round 1 of the playoffs this Thursday against Kermit! — Hunter Trusler (@HunterTrusler) November 11, 2025

Morris's offensive system, known for its up-tempo, quarterback-friendly schemes from his Texas Tech days, resonates with Trusler. While he didn't detail specific plays, the fit feels natural for a player used to improvising in small-school ball.

"I know it’s a big jump and I’ll have to work twice as hard to give myself an opportunity to get on the field. Going into my first year at Stillwater, I just want to develop as a player and keep getting better and better, and work my way up to getting on the field," said Trusler.

Trusler didn't name specific classmates, but he's eager to build chemistry with the group, potentially at quarterback or elsewhere. For OSU fans, his commitment signals Morris's emphasis on versatile athletes who embody Cowboy toughness.