Cowboy Freshman Rodney Fields Jr. Ignites Run Game in Heartbreaking Loss
Oklahoma State running back Rodney Fields Jr. stepped into the spotlight Friday. The Cowboys fell 19-12 to a stubborn Tulsa squad, which was their first loss to the Golden Hurricane in Stillwater since 1951. Yet, amid the groans and the what-ifs, one truth shone brighter than Seth Morgan's four field goals... Running back Rodney Fields Jr. is the real deal.
Fields is a redshirt freshman from the small lumber town of Wright City, which is tucked away in the pine forest of southeast Oklahoma. He showed flashes of greatness a season ago but was buried behind Ollie Gordon's Heisman whispers. Injuries and a crowded backfield kept him chained to the bench, and his legs were itching for daylight.
But with the Pokes' ground game sputtering like a '94 Honda Accord after a pair of lackluster opening two rushing games, Mike Gundy handed the keys to Fields for his first start. The freshman sensation quickly showed the Cowboy faithful that he was the clear-cut RB1 for the Pokes. The Turnpike Classic kicked off with Tulsa – yeah, that Tulsa, led by ex-Poke Dominic Richardson gnashing teeth like a betrayed brother – stuffing OSU on early downs.
Zane Flores was seeing only his second start of the season and was trying to steady a ship that was sailing off course. But it was Fields who sparked the first flicker of hope. He was able to rattle off big runs when the offense was looking non-existent. The Boone faithful roared like they'd seen Chuba Hubbard reborn. That run was a breath of fresh air in a game many fans wished to forget.
Fields wasn't done. Mid-third quarter, with the score a dagger at 19-3, he ripped off another gem: a 36-yard scamper on a counter draw, slicing through a seam and showing why he was such a lucrative prospect out of high school. The offensive line struggled to find its footing, but Fields was still able to make plays up the middle.
He finished the night with 113 yards on 17 carries, including that long 36-yard rush up the middle. He also hauled in six catches for 39 yards. His 6.6 yards per carry were one of the lone positive statistics for the Cowboy offense.
Behind a porous offensive line, Fields proved that he was able to gain big chunks of yards for the Pokes. He left no doubt on Friday night as to who should be the lead back moving forward this season. The Cowboys need to rally around an offensive leader as the Big 12 season begins, and no one is more suitable to take up that role than Rodney Fields Jr.