Cowboy RB Rodney Fields Jr. Hosts 1st Annual Coats for Kids Giveaway

Oklahoma State running back Rodney Fields Jr. is more than just a superstar out of the backfield for the Pokes. This coming Saturday, Fields will trade in his Oklahoma State Cowboy helmet for a Santa Claus hat. There are no sob stories attached and no hidden agendas. It's just a 19-year-old D-I running back who decided southeast Oklahoma kids deserve to stay warm this winter.

On Saturday, from 10 a.m. until noon (or until every coat is gone), redshirt freshman Rodney Fields Jr. will host the inaugural Holiday Coats for Kids Giveaway in the small southeast town of Wright City. The same town that Fields once called home. Just over 100 brand-new winter coats — sizes 18 months to 3XL — will be handed out free, one per child, with every kid required to be present so they can pick the exact jacket they want.

Reminder for This weekend December 13th in Wright City, ok to bring the kiddos by to get them a jacket, gloves and beanie to keep them warm this winter. @_Rodney4 will be hosting his first annual coats for kids giveaway. See you this weekend at WC Fire Department. pic.twitter.com/fLJJiTYUSK — Chiquita (@Quitamae29) December 8, 2025

Fields didn't partner with any major corporation or sponsor. The Cowboy running back paid for every single coat himself.

His mother, Chaquita Richards, summed it up simply: “No story really behind it, he just wanted to give back and felt in his heart it would be something nice to do for the community and show the little ones anything is possible with a good mindset and working hard.”

That’s it. No tragedy, no viral moment — just a Wright City kid who made it to Stillwater and wanted the next generation to feel seen.

Fields will make the trip down to Wright City, where he has become not only a celebrity but a shining light for a community searching for purpose. He will spend Saturday morning greeting families, helping toddlers zip up puffy jackets, and letting teenagers snag a photo with one of the top running backs in the Big 12 Conference. Every child in attendance will also be entered into a drawing for an autographed No. 20 Oklahoma State jersey.

After a 2025 season in which he ran for 614 yards on 124 carries while hauling in 28 passes for 276 yards, Rodney Fields Jr. chose to measure his success a little differently this December. The giveaway is first-come, first-served and set to be the highlight of the weekend in the far southeast corner of Oklahoma.

For the dozens of McCurtain County families expected to line the streets of Wright City, the message will be clear: a hometown running back who believed hard work could take him from these pine-covered hills to Boone Pickens Stadium now believes the same path is open to them. One warm coat, one smile, one autograph at a time.