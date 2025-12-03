Cowboy Rebuild: Oklahoma State's Early 2026 Signing Day Haul

National Signing Day felt less like a celebration and more like a salvage mission inside the Sherman Smith Training Center. Exactly one week after Eric Morris was introduced as Oklahoma State’s new head coach, the Cowboys put the finishing touches on a 14-man 2026 class that looked dead in the water just days earlier.

The group is heavy on the lines and light on glamour, exactly what a program coming off a 1-11 train wreck needs.

Up front, the Cowboys attacked both sides of the trenches with size and depth. Oklahoma landed three interior offensive linemen rated 83 or higher: Texas guard Kole Seaton (6-foot-5, 270) flipped from Baylor on the final Tuesday, Arlington’s Eli Holbrook (6-foot-3, 295) brings nasty run-blocking tape, and Louisiana’s O’Ryan Mosley (6-foot-2.5, 320) is a space-eating nose who dominated the Bayou as a senior. Shawnee’s Jaqwon Evans (6-foot-5, 295) and Arkansas tackle Isaiah Bowman (6-foot-3, 275) add length on the edge, while JUCO defensive lineman Nygel Farsee (6-foot-2, 305) from Parkview Magnet provides immediate plug-and-play heft.

The skill positions are scrappy and versatile. Bixby safety Braeden Presley (5-foot-11.5, 190) stayed home as the highest-rated in-state signee and projects as a Day 1 nickel contributor. Waco La Vega wideout Jabarie Thornton (5-foot-10.5, 175) brings 4.4 speed and return ability after a 1,300-yard senior season. Corners Marrel Davis (Summer Creek, TX) and Mark Brown III (Corsicana, TX) both clock sub-4.5 and give the defense the long, twitchy athletes it covets on the boundary.

Mississippi Gulf Coast linebacker Taurean Davis arrives as the highest-rated JUCO in the class and should compete for snaps the moment he steps on campus. Missouri edge Landon Bland (6-foot-4, 220) out of Carthage adds bend and closing speed off the edge, while Arizona quarterback Broderick Vehrs (6-foot-0, 185) followed Morris north from North Texas and gives the room a developmental arm with plus accuracy.

Geographically, the board tells the story of a staff in scramble mode: five from Texas, two each from Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana, and one apiece from Arizona, Missouri, Mississippi, and California. Only two signees—Presley and Evans—call Oklahoma home, a sharp departure from the in-state heavy classes of the Gundy era.

The final national ranking will hover in the mid-60s, respectable for a cycle that began with three commitments and ended with Morris and his staff pulling all-nighters to keep the class alive. Fourteen signatures won’t erase the sting of 2025, but they do give Oklahoma State a starting point: bigger in the trenches, faster on the back end, and hungry everywhere else. In Stillwater, that counts as progress.