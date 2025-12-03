Cowboy Rebuild: Oklahoma State's Early 2026 Signing Day Haul
National Signing Day felt less like a celebration and more like a salvage mission inside the Sherman Smith Training Center. Exactly one week after Eric Morris was introduced as Oklahoma State’s new head coach, the Cowboys put the finishing touches on a 14-man 2026 class that looked dead in the water just days earlier.
The group is heavy on the lines and light on glamour, exactly what a program coming off a 1-11 train wreck needs.
Up front, the Cowboys attacked both sides of the trenches with size and depth. Oklahoma landed three interior offensive linemen rated 83 or higher: Texas guard Kole Seaton (6-foot-5, 270) flipped from Baylor on the final Tuesday, Arlington’s Eli Holbrook (6-foot-3, 295) brings nasty run-blocking tape, and Louisiana’s O’Ryan Mosley (6-foot-2.5, 320) is a space-eating nose who dominated the Bayou as a senior. Shawnee’s Jaqwon Evans (6-foot-5, 295) and Arkansas tackle Isaiah Bowman (6-foot-3, 275) add length on the edge, while JUCO defensive lineman Nygel Farsee (6-foot-2, 305) from Parkview Magnet provides immediate plug-and-play heft.
The skill positions are scrappy and versatile. Bixby safety Braeden Presley (5-foot-11.5, 190) stayed home as the highest-rated in-state signee and projects as a Day 1 nickel contributor. Waco La Vega wideout Jabarie Thornton (5-foot-10.5, 175) brings 4.4 speed and return ability after a 1,300-yard senior season. Corners Marrel Davis (Summer Creek, TX) and Mark Brown III (Corsicana, TX) both clock sub-4.5 and give the defense the long, twitchy athletes it covets on the boundary.
Mississippi Gulf Coast linebacker Taurean Davis arrives as the highest-rated JUCO in the class and should compete for snaps the moment he steps on campus. Missouri edge Landon Bland (6-foot-4, 220) out of Carthage adds bend and closing speed off the edge, while Arizona quarterback Broderick Vehrs (6-foot-0, 185) followed Morris north from North Texas and gives the room a developmental arm with plus accuracy.
Geographically, the board tells the story of a staff in scramble mode: five from Texas, two each from Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana, and one apiece from Arizona, Missouri, Mississippi, and California. Only two signees—Presley and Evans—call Oklahoma home, a sharp departure from the in-state heavy classes of the Gundy era.
The final national ranking will hover in the mid-60s, respectable for a cycle that began with three commitments and ended with Morris and his staff pulling all-nighters to keep the class alive. Fourteen signatures won’t erase the sting of 2025, but they do give Oklahoma State a starting point: bigger in the trenches, faster on the back end, and hungry everywhere else. In Stillwater, that counts as progress.
Taylor Skieens has been an avid sports journalist with the McCurtain Gazette in Idabel, Oklahoma for seven years. He holds the title of Sports Editor for one of the oldest remaining print publications in the state of Oklahoma. Taylor grew up in the small lumber town of Wright City Oklahoma where he played baseball and basketball for the Lumberjax.