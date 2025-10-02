Cowboys Headed to Tucson: Three Pokes to Watch in the Desert
The Oklahoma State Cowboys are saddling up for a scorching showdown in Tucson against the Arizona Wildcats. It’s Week 6, and after a brutal three-game skid capped by a 45-27 thrashing from Baylor, interim coach Doug Meacham’s squad is desperate to lasso a Big 12 win on the road. Arizona, sitting at 3-1, boasts one of the top defensive units in the Big 12.
The Pokes need their playmakers to shine in an effort to finally log win number two in 2025. Enter tight end Josh Ford, running back Trent Howland, and wide receiver Terrill Davis—the trio is ready to turn this desert rumble into a Stillwater revival.
Josh Ford Tight End
The Enid-born tight end who’s itching to break out. At 6-4, 235 pounds, this redshirt sophomore is a towering target with three catches for 45 yards this season, including a 26-yard touchdown grab against Baylor that showed his knack for finding gaps. Arizona’s secondary is sometimes hard to handle, but Ford’s size and soft hands make him a mismatch in the red zone or on short routes. His real value shines in the trenches, where he blocks like a bulldozer, clearing lanes for the run game. If Ford can snag a clutch third-down catch or pancake a linebacker to spring a big run, he could be the unsung hero. He’ll need to shake ASU’s quick-closing safeties, though, to make his mark.
RB Trent Howland
Howland had a breakout game a week ago against Baylor and showed that he had no problem being the lead back in the Cowboys' offense. He carried the rock 16 times for a game-high 84 yards on the ground, including a pair of rushing touchdowns. Howland also hauled in two catches and completed a 13-yard pass. In Tempe’s punishing heat, his late-game carries could exhaust the Wildcats. Keep an eye on him near the goal line—he’s a touchdown machine with a nose for pay dirt.
WR Terrill Davis
Davis has been somewhat quiet since his 75-yard Week 1 outburst against UT Martin. He has managed to haul in passes in four straight games and currently sits at 126 receiving yards on nine catches this season. Davis has been patiently waiting for his time to shine for the Pokes, and Saturday against Arizona may be as good a time as any for the senior to show his true worth to the program.
Ford, Howland and Davis need to come up big on Saturday if the Pokes wish to avoid a four game skid this season. Not only could a win over Arizona get the Pokes back on track, but it could also be a building block to save a crumbling 2025 football season.