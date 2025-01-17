Cowboys Offer 2026 Bixby Linebacker Trey McGlothlin
The Oklahoma State Cowboys have continued to boost the roster this offseason. The transfer portal additions continue to stack up for the Pokes as do the offers for the prep stars of the future. On Thursday the Cowboys didn’t have to search far for their next 2026 offer to hit the boards.
A short drive east to the town of Bixby, Oklahoma, and the Pokes recruiting staff was on the prowl for another potential star linebacker. They had to get into the mix early with Bixby junior linebacker Trey McGlothlin because stock is quickly rising.
McGlothlin is exactly the type of player that college recruits drooling. He is a lengthy defender who logged time at wide receiver for Oklahoma powerhouse Bixby. McGlothlin stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs in at 195 pounds but it's the intangibles that make the future star an elite player. He runs a 4.5 in the 40 yard dash and boast a 37 inch vertical leap.
In his first two seasons on the football field for Bixby, McGlothlin has been electric on the gridiron. He logged 34 total tackles in his first season as at the varsity level. But it would be his junior season where he would explode onto the scene. He doubled his tackled total from his sophomore season and wrapped up 2024 with 72 tackles to go along with three interceptions to of which he returned for touchdowns last season.
Recruiting has quickly picked up for the high school junior and he has already garnished major offers from some of the top Division I programs in college football. He has received offers from Arizona State, Boston College, Texas Tech, Kansas State and Oklahoma State. The offers will only increase for the rising star from Oklahoma. On3.com listed Oklahoma State as the early favorite to land McGlothlin with a narrow edge over Kansas State.
