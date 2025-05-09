Cowboys Offer 2028 Defensive Phenom Kristopher Grimaldo
The Oklahoma State Cowboys recently offered one of the brightest up-and-comers in the game of football. 2028 linebacker Kristopher Grimaldo has been steadily making noise in the world of recruiting.
He currently has offers from UTSA, Baylor, Arkansas and Oklahoma State, just to name a few. Grimaldo is a physical specimen who excels in the weight room and on the football field. He has 100 meter speed in the 11’s, and it has been rumored that he is enrolled in Gunter, Texas, for next season. He recently sat down with OK State on SI to talk about his early recruiting success.
You were a highly recruited kid before you even played a down of high school football. What has that journey been like?
"My eighth grade year is when I started to hit the weight room hard and just started to do a lot of football drills. When the season came around, I just played my hardest. Sean Cooper (C4 Sports and Performance) came to one of my games and told me if I kept playing like I was, that I’ll be one of the best recruits in Oklahoma. I was guaranteed to have one or two DI offers after my 8th grade year, then that next year I started C4 with Coop. My first year in high school ball, I was a monster and was just all over the field."
You are currently at 6 DI offers. Which offers have been the most shocking to you and why?
“The offer that me the most shocking was UTSA because I never thought that I was gonna get a Division I offer that early in my career.”
We all know about Sean Cooper and C-4 Sports, how has he prepared you for this recruiting journey?
“Coach Coop has done a lot for me since I’ve been there. He is like a father to me and he’s told me to not care about all the social media and clout. He told me my recruiting was going to come in early, and there’s gonna be a lot of schools wanting me, and to just focus on the game. Don’t focus on the recruiting, he said he will take care of all the recruiting and just focus on the sport.”
Many predict you will be at least a four-star athlete before it’s all said and done. What can we expect from Kristopher Grimaldo over the next 3 seasons?
“I don’t care about any stars or none of that. I’m gonna be, and do, what I can do to be my best. Whatever plan God has for me is where I want to be at. I’m just going to play like one of the best players ever and give it my all.”