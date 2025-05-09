Cowboys Offer 2028 Defensive Phenom Kristopher Grimaldo

Madill Oklahoma’28 @Kristopher0913 was the 1st #OKpreps 2028 to hold an offer back last May from UTSA. He now holds Big 12 & SEC Offers From Baylor & Arkansas.



Big & Fast for Age Created multiple turnovers playing Varsity Ball in the Trenches. Poised to be Top Oklahoma 2028.… pic.twitter.com/jmkUI7YRNV