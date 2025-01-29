Cowboys Offer 2028 In-State Pro-Style QB Creed Barrett
What is one of the best ways to land arguably the best future quarterback prospects in the state of Oklahoma? You do exactly what the Cowboys coaching staff did on Tuesday. They extended an offer to Washington High School freshman Creed Barrett.
Barrett is a 5-foot-11, 188-pound pro-style quarterback who burst onto the scene in 2024. He guided the Washington Warriors to an undefeated season and another Class 2A State Championship. Barrett didn’t just quarterback one of the most potent offenses in small school Oklahoma football, but he did it very well.
He completed 159 passes for 3,315 yards in his first season as a signal caller. Barrett was electrifying through the air on his way to 38 passing touchdowns. Toss in another seven touchdowns on the ground and there was no doubt why Barrett was named the Prep Redzone Freshman of the Year.
Considering that Barrett plays for one of the most dominant football teams in small school Oklahoma football, the following records are even that much more impressive. He set new school records for single season passing yards, passing yards in a game, passing touchdowns in a season and single game pass completions.
In a traditionally run heavy Washington program, Barrett took to the air early and often. In only his second career start for Washington, he threw for a school record 428 yards. His 22 completions in the victory were also a school record.
He threw for over 250 yards in a game five times with three of those games going over 300 yards. The most impressive statistic for Barrett in his freshman season were the two interceptions he threw all season. He went 11-straight games without throwing an interception a season ago.
He currently holds a pair of Division I offers. The first offer came from SMU and Oklahoma State joined the party on Tuesday. With his continued success on the football field, Barrett’s offers will continue to grow in the coming years.
