Spring Could be First Step to Success for Eric Morris, Cowboys

Oklahoma State has a chance to build something special in Stillwater, and it all starts with spring football.

Over the next couple of months, OSU will slowly begin the process of shaping the 2026 football season. After winning only four games over the past two seasons, the program is entering a new era, and 2026 could prove to be an exciting year.

With new head coach Eric Morris coming into town after a successful tenure at North Texas, he will be looking to get things off on the right foot and execute a plan to make spring football the foundation of what’s to come in the summer and into the fall. Of course, it won’t be easy for the Cowboys to get into a rhythm straight away with so many new faces on the roster and the staff. And while there is some familiarity between the roster and staff who made the move to Stillwater together, adjusting to a new program will still take some time.

Ultimately, the Cowboys will be judged by what happens on the field in September and beyond, but there’s a chance to make a good first impression on the fanbase in the spring. With the spring game back in action this year on April 18 to wrap up spring practice as part of Orange Power Weekend.

If the Pokes can show a glimpse of the star power they added this offseason, it will be hard for some fans to not get carried away. Of course, after a couple of horrendous seasons in Stillwater, it certainly wouldn’t be a bad thing for Morris and company to deliver some hope.

With Drew Mestemaker leading the way at quarterback and a plethora of other talented additions on both sides of the ball, OSU already looks like a team ready to make a leap in the Big 12 next season. Considering many players are making the leap from a lower-level school, getting this period of practice to improve and build chemistry is huge.

Obviously, it’s yet to be determined if the Cowboys’ practices over the next several weeks will be the difference in winning and losing in the fall, but getting things moving in the right direction now can only help. OSU fans have been waiting for winning football again in Boone Pickens Stadium for a couple of years, and this spring could be the first step in Morris delivering some of the same highs Mike Gundy did for two decades.