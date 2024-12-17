Cowboys Offer Murray State Sophomore Kicker James London
We have learned over the past few weeks that the NCAA Transfer portal can be a brutal battle ground. 2024 has proven to be one for the ages. Nearly every team in the nation has fallen victim to the portal and it has brought a brand-new aspect to the world of collegiate recruiting.
Teams typically focus on the key positions when recruiting the transfer portal. College programs look for battle-tested linemen as well as the always important skill players. Yet, the diamond in the rough may be found in the lesser-known positions of the game.
Oklahoma State went out on a limb recently when it offered Murray State sophomore kicker James London, who entered the transfer portal in early December. London announced on his X account (Twitter) that he had received an official offer from Oklahoma State, and he would be making an on-campus visit.
London isn’t your average collegiate kicker. He led the Racers in scoring with 65 points which was the most for a Murray State player since 2018. He was first in the MVFC with 14 field goal makes and a percentage of .737.
He proved that he had a powerful leg, and he wasn’t afraid to use it. London made seven field goals in the season of 50 or more yards in games with Butler (51), MVSU (54), Illinois State (51), SDSU (55) and Missouri State (52).
His 54-yard field goal against MVSU gave London three of the top 12 field goals in Murray State history. London’s 55-yard field goal against SDSU was the longest in the MVFC in 2024. He ranked 10th in Murray State history with 14 field goals this season.
London wrapped up the season with 23 straight extra point kicks and was also a force on kickoffs. He logged 28 touchbacks this past season. He was part of four straight state championships in high school and was one of the top prep kickers in the nation.
London has received offers from the likes of Florida Atlantic, UMass, Illinois State and Oklahoma State. O-State is the first official campus visit on the docket for London.
