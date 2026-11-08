Drew Mestemaker Sets Big 12 Record in Oklahoma State’s Victory over Kansas State

The Oklahoma State Cowboys have gotten used to quarterback Drew Mestemaker doing things they’ve never seen before. But this might take the cake.

It’s not every day that a quarterback catches a touchdown pass, which he did in the second half of Saturday’s 66-28 victory over the Kansas State Wildcats. The play came on a double-reverse, with wide receiver Wyatt Young doing the honors.

That catch put Mestemaker over the top of something that no other Big 12 football player has ever done. He finished the game with four touchdown passes, one rushing touchdown and one receiving touchdown.

Drew Mestemaker’s Huge Day

Passing touchdown ✅

Rushing touchdown ✅

Receiving touchdown ✅



What can't he do? @DrewMestemaker



📺: TNT pic.twitter.com/wrlRH8eDeV — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) November 7, 2026

Mestemaker wasn’t just the first Big 12 player to do it. He was the first power conference quarterback to do it in the last 30 years. He was also just the second quarterback to ever do it in in FBS. The other quarterback was former Northern Illinois star Jordan Lynch, who did it in 2013 against Northern Illinois. The Huskies recently retired his number.

In that game, Lynch threw for 223 yards and four touchdowns, rushed for 99 yards and a touchdown and caught one pass for 19 yards and a touchdown.

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Mestemaker finished Saturday’s game with 313 yards and four touchdowns, 11 yards rushing with a touchdown and one catch for five years and a touchdown.

He also set an Oklahoma State record on Saturday. He had his eighth straight game of at least 300 passing yards, breaking a record set by Mason Rudolph during the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

With three regular-season games remaining, Mestemaker has thrown for 2,962 yards with 29 touchdowns and eight interceptions. With Saturday’s win, the Cowboys clinched a bowl berth, which means Mestemaker will likely get one more game to add to his total during a bowl game.

After the game, Mestemaker spoke to TNT Sports, which broadcast the game, about his wild day.

“I gotta say the receiving touchdown was the funnest touchdown of the day for me,” Mestemaker said.

There were NFL scouts there, too. During the television broadcast, TNT showed pre-game video of Cowboys offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Sean Brophy speaking to New York Jets general manager Darren Mougey before the game. The Jets are 2-6 entering this weekend’s games. New York has three first-round picks, and if the draft were held on Sunday the Jets would have three of the first 10 picks.

Jets GM Darren Mougey spotted speaking with @CowboyFB's OC



Is Drew Mestemaker on the @nyjets' radar? 👀 pic.twitter.com/mwcOQIZ8rf — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) November 7, 2026

Mestemaker is considered by many analysts to be the first quarterback off the board for this April’s NFL Draft, should he decide to leave school.