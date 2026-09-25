Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 4

An exciting Big 12 matchups is set for Week 4 in the 2026 college football season, as Drew Mestemaker and the Oklahoma State Cowboys hit the road to play the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday night.

Oklahoma State opened as a 2.5-point favorite in this matchup, but the odds have shifted towards the Mountaineers, who are a perfect 3-0 this season.

The Cowboys lost a shocking game against Tulsa in Week 1, but then they upset Oregon in Week 2, showing that they could be a fringe contender to win the Big 12. Mestemaker has the makings of an NFL quarterback, throwing for over 4,000 yards and 34 scores at North Texas last season.

He’ll have a fun matchup against the Mountaineers and quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr., who is one of the best dual-threat options in the country so far this season. Hawkins has five passing scores, 477 passing yards, six rushing scores and 322 rushing yards in 2026.

As a result, West Virginia – which runs the ball a ton – ranks 12th in the country in EPA/Pass and 34th in EPA/Rush in 2026.

This could be a high-scoring game between two elite offenses, and the total is all the way up at 60.5.

After West Virginia knocked off a top-25 team in Virginia last week, can it move to 4-0 against an exciting Cowboys group?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for this Big 12 showdown.

Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Oklahoma State +1.5 (-108)

West Virginia -1.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Oklahoma State: +105

West Virginia: -125

Total

60.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Sept. 26

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Milan Puskar Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FS1

Oklahoma State record: 2-1

West Virginia record: 3-0

Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia Key Player to Watch

Drew Mestemaker, Quarterback, Oklahoma State

Drew Mestemaker’s journey to a potential NFL prospect is pretty crazy. He was a walk on at North Texas before earning the starting job, and he followed his coach Eric Morris to Oklahoma State.

Last season, Mestemaker threw for 4,379 yards and 34 scores for North Texas, and he’s off to a solid start in 2026. Mestemaker led the Cowboys to an upset win over Oregon in Week 2, and he threw five scores in a blowout victory against Murray State in Week 3.

Through three games, the sophomore quarterback has thrown for 882 yards, eight scores and four picks. He needs to cut down on turnovers, but Mestemaker is clearly one of the more talented passers in the country. He completed 20 of his 22 passes in the 59–0 win over Murray State.

Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia Prediction and Pick

There has been a lot of movement in the odds for this game, as the Mountaineers flipped to favorites and the total has risen three points since the opening line was released.

Still, I think the OVER could be the play with two talented quarterbacks facing off.

Hawkins has led the Mountaineers to the No. 28 offense in the country in EPA/Play, and it’s worth noting that West Virginia combined for 65 points in an upset win over a ranked team.

The Cowboys had a similar showing against Oregon, scoring 39 points and combining for 70 in their Week 2 win. Last week, Oklahoma State put up 59 points in a 59-0 victory.

So, there’s no doubt that these offenses can score with the best of them, even though a rough Week 1 showing has the Cowboys sitting at just 79th in the country in EPA/Play on offense. Both of these teams rank 60th or lower in defensive EPA/Play, although the Cowboys are now 13th in success rate after their blowout against Murray State.

One thing that’s key for an OVER is whether or not teams can keep drives going, and both of these offenses can. Oklahoma State is tied for 36th in the country in success rate on third and fourth down while the Mountaineers (21st) are even better.

Since both teams have high-powered offensive attacks – albeit in different ways – I think a game where both teams finish with 30-plus points is very feasible on Saturday night.

Pick: OVER 60.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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