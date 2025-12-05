Eric Morris' Current Success Could Impact Next Year's Cowboy Team

The Cowboys’ coaching hire could be even better than originally thought.

After firing coach Mike Gundy this season, the Cowboys decided that North Texas head coach Eric Morris would be the best option to replace him. Morris’ reputation precedes him as he is known for orchestrating explosive offenses and developing star quarterbacks.

Oklahoma State and its loyal and true fans were already eagerly waiting Morris’ arrival, but his arrival could be better than the Pokes ever imagined.

The North Texas unit that Morris is currently coaching is playing for an American Conference championship this weekend against Tulane. With how the College Football Playoff picture is panning out, a win would get the Mean Green the last guaranteed playoff spot for a conference champion.

While this would delay Morris’ arrival in Stillwater, the wait might be worth it. With this year being only the second year of the 12-team playoff, not many teams and coaches can say they have the experience of making it to the postseason. Even though it would be a long shot for UNT to win a playoff game, Morris will still walk away with coaching experience against top-level teams.

This could benefit the Cowboys from the get-go as they play Oregon once again next year. With this experience, Morris could lead the Cowboys to put up a better fight than they did this year, and could carry it into Big 12 play.

Not only will a playoff birth impact Morris’ coaching experience, but it could also impact who he is coaching next year. In this day and age of college football, teams are completely different every single year as players enter the transfer portal.

Morris, of course, can decide to bring as many players from North Texas as he would like, but if Morris coached in the national spotlight, the possibilities could be endless. Playing for a coach who knows what it takes to make the playoffs can be very attractive for a recruit, which is exactly what the Cowboys need.

If Morris could continue to bring in more recruits and transfers, the Cowboys could have a chance to really make a name for themselves in the new era they are stepping into.

Although Morris won’t be fully available for OSU until North Texas’ season concludes, as he continues to progress, it could mean a better future for the Pokes in the long run.