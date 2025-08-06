ESPN Tabs Oklahoma State as 'Long Shot' in Big 12 Title Race
Oklahoma State will enter the 2025 season as an underdog, and it must take advantage of the opportunity.
After spending much of the past two decades among the top teams in the Big 12, OSU is set to be among the conference’s worst in Mike Gundy’s 21st season at the helm. After going 3-9 last season, it will be difficult for the Cowboys to have a worse year, but they are still projected to finish near the bottom of the conference standings.
Of course, the Big 12 might be tougher to predict than any other conference in the country. After Arizona State was picked to finish last in 2024 and made the College Football Playoff, there is almost no way of accurately predicting the mayhem of the Big 12.
With the season only weeks away, that won’t stop folks from trying to predict what the conference might look like over these next few months. With OSU’s expectations lower than any other year in recent memory, the Cowboys have a chance to make some noise in the Big 12 title race.
Where do the Cowboys stand in the Big 12?
In a recent article from ESPN power ranking the Big 12, OSU came in at No. 13 on the list. Ahead of only Arizona, UCF and West Virginia, OSU could be facing an uphill battle when conference play kicks off in September.
Despite the Cowboys’ low listing, they should still have an opportunity to prove their doubters wrong in a big way. While it makes sense to expect OSU to be near the bottom of the Big 12 after its three-win campaign, the team’s significant offseason changes might be enough to truly vault the Cowboys back where they were only a couple of years ago.
Competing for a Big 12 title in 2025 certainly seems like a long shot, which is the tier ESPN put the Cowboys in. However, they might be able to get into the mix if they can have a strong start to conference play and pull out some close wins, which has been the key for surprise teams in recent years.
Although OSU has two new coordinators, their immense experience in college football should help the transition period be rather short. Add in the veterans OSU has on both sides of the ball, and the Cowboys might be able to hit the ground running when they kick off against UT Martin later this month.