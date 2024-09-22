Former Cowboys Superstar Scores Panthers Opening TD vs. Raiders
Oklahoma State fans are upset with the result on Saturday as the Cowboys, now ranked No. 20 in the nation, fell in a 22-19 loss to No. 10 Utah to open up Big 12 play. However, those who follow former Pokes in the NFL are quite pleased, as former Cowboys superstar Chuba Hubbard scored a touchdown for the Carolina Panthers.
Hubbard is putting together a strong first quarter, as his six rushes have gone for 39 yards. He also caught one pass for six yards, taking a swing pass to the end zone, helping the Panthers take an early 7-0 lead over the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Panthers' offense has been struggling as of late, as former No. 1 overall pick and Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was benched and Andy Dalton takes over under center once again. For Hubbard, this poses a big opportunity. The running back can carry a heavy load offensively as the quarterback situation unfolds and the offense has been dry.
The fourth-year running back saw 16 carries through his first two games this season, posting 78 rushing yards. This was his first score of the season both on the ground and in the air this season, too.
With so much inefficiency on the offensive side of the ball, the former Oklahoma State superstar could get more opportunity within the Panthers' offense as their first-year head coach looks to establish any culture and establish an identity with the franchise.
