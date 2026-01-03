Is Rico Dowdle Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Panthers vs. Bucs)
Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle missed practice time early in the week due to a toe injury, but he's off the team's injury report and expected to play in a crucial Week 18 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Carolina could clinch the NFC South and the No. 4 seed in the conference with a win, and Dowdle should remain a large part of the team's offensive game plan.
This season, Dowdle has worked himself into a full-time split with Chuba Hubbard in the backfield, and one could argue he's been the lead back for the majority of the season.
In 16 games, Dowdle has 229 carries for 1,066 yards (4.7 yards per carry), six rushing touchdowns and 37 catches for 277 yards and a score. While Hubbard has been more involved on offense in recent weeks, Dowdle has still played over 50 percent of Carolina's snaps on offense in each of the last three games.
Can he have a big game against Tampa Bay in Week 18? Here's a breakdown of my favorite prop bet for the Panthers running back on Saturday.
Best Rico Dowdle Prop Bet vs. Buccaneers
Even though he doesn't carry an injury designation into this game, Dowdle may be a player to consider fading in this matchup.
Rico Dowdle UNDER 55.5 Rushing Yards (-109)
Dowdle had a coming out party in the middle of the season, but he’s since regressed, averaging just 47.3 rushing yards per game and 3.4 yards per carry over his last seven matchups.
That includes a rough showing in Week 16 against the Bucs, where he carried the ball nine times for 29 yards.
Dowdle has cleared 55.5 rushing yards in just two of his last seven games, and he’s failed to crack 60 yards in all seven matchups. On top of that, Chuba Hubbard (now healthy) has started to eat into Dowdle’s snap share in recent weeks.
All of this lines up well for the UNDER, especially since the Bucs rank ninth in the NFL in EPA/Rush – even though they’re allowing 4.4 yards per carry this season.
I’ll fade Dowdle in this regular season finale.
