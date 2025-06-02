Former Oklahoma State Cowboys Star Makes College Football Hall of Fame Ballot
One of the best in Oklahoma State history could soon get one of football’s most prestigious honors.
On Monday, the National Football Foundation announced the list of players on the ballot for the 2026 College Football Hall of Fame class. Among those potential inductees is former OSU star wide receiver Dez Bryant.
Arguably the first major superstar of the Mike Gundy era, Bryant was one of the best receivers in college football throughout his three seasons in Stillwater. Bryant could become the seventh OSU player to make the College Football Hall of Fame, potentially joining Bob Fenimore, Barry Sanders, Thurman Thomas, Leslie O’Neal, Terry Miller and Justin Blackmon.
Although he didn’t necessarily reach the heights of some receivers who came after him, Bryant was the program’s second wide receiver (Rashaun Woods) to be named a consensus All-American, earning the honor in 2008. In that 2008 season, Bryant also finished as runner-up for the Biletnikoff Award to Texas Tech’s Michael Crabtree.
During his sophomore campaign, Bryant broke out as one of the top players in the country. He finished 2008 with 1,480 yards and 19 touchdowns as a receiver, leading the Big 12 in both stats, on 87 receptions.
Playing in all 13 games that season, Bryant had six games with at least 100 receiving yards, including two with over 200. His best game came in the second week of the year, racking up nine catches for 236 yards and three touchdowns, while also adding a punt return touchdown, in a win against Houston.
Bryant’s goal of following his sophomore season with another big campaign was cut short due to injury, allowing him to play in only three games in 2009. Still, Bryant finished his OSU career with 147 catches for 2,425 yards and 29 touchdowns, making him one of the best receivers to ever come through Stillwater.
Of course, Bryant’s football journey was far from over after college. The Dallas Cowboys selected him with the No. 24 pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, and he went on to play nine seasons, making three Pro Bowls and one All-Pro team in his career.