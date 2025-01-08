Former Oklahoma State Running Back Transfers Back Into Big 12
Oklahoma State will be facing one of its former players next season.
On Wednesday, UCF announced the signing of running back Jaden Nixon. Now heading to Orlando, Nixon will be suiting up for a third team in his college career, which began in Stillwater.
From 2021-23, Nixon was a running back for the Cowboys and had some fun moments playing for Mike Gundy’s squad. As a true freshman, Nixon showed some promise in his only two games, with 14 carries for 122 yards and a touchdown. While he took a redshirt that season, he wouldn’t have to wait much longer for a larger role.
In 2022, Nixon was fourth on the team in rush attempts with 46 and fifth in rushes and receptions with 67 combined. He sometimes struggled to succeed on the ground with only 181 rushing yards but was impressive in space, getting 189 yards and three touchdowns as a receiver.
With Dominic Richardson’s departure after 2022, it appeared Nixon might be in line for an increased role in 2023. However, Ollie Gordon quickly emerged as one of the best running backs in the country and thrust Nixon into the backup role again.
He still found some success and finished his OSU career with 110 rushes for 500 yards and 34 receptions for 315 yards and four touchdowns. Nixon was also key in the return game for OSU, racking up 630 yards and a touchdown across 26 kickoff returns.
After his final season in Stillwater, Nixon went to Western Michigan and looked to have an increased role. He had no issues flourishing for the Broncos and had the best season of his career.
He had 143 rushes for 919 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2024, eclipsing his OSU totals in just one season. Nixon also continued to be a threat as a returner, averaging 20.8 return yards across 23 kickoffs.
As Nixon makes his way back into the Big 12, he could become a key contributor for the Knights next season. With the Cowboys heading to Orlando sometime next season, Nixon will even have a chance to show out against his former squad.
