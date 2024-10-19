Former Oklahoma State Star QB to Start for Tennessee Titans
A former Oklahoma State star will get his shot on Sunday.
On Saturday, Adam Schefter reported that Mason Rudolph will start for the Tennessee Titans in this week’s game against the Buffalo Bills. He has played in only one game this season, throwing for 85 yards against the Miami Dolphins in late September.
This season, Tennessee is 1-4 and has struggled to find success in the passing game with Will Levis at the helm. After being ousted in his previous stop, Rudolph will have an opportunity to prove he belongs on the NFL stage.
Before signing with the Titans in the offseason, Rudolph spent the first few seasons of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. With the Steelers, he played in 21 games and started 13, finishing his tenure there with an 8-4-1 record.
Throughout his NFL career, Rudolph has thrown for 3,170 yards, 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Of course, before starting his professional career, Rudolph had a storied career for Mike Gundy’s team.
Rudolph finished his career in Stillwater as OSU’s career passing leader. His three full seasons as a starter marked one of the most successful stretches in program history.
After leading OSU to a Bedlam win and securing a winning season as a freshman, Rudolph helped the team to a 10-0 start in 2015. Although that season ended poorly, and Rudolph was banged up, he still had 3,770 yards.
The Cowboys responded with another 10-win campaign in 2016, with Rudolph having his first 4,000-yard season to go with 28 touchdowns and only four picks. He threw for a career-best 540 yards in OSU’s early-season win against Pittsburgh.
He capped off his career in Stillwater in 2017 with a nation-leading 4,904 yards while adding 37 touchdowns. Following a third consecutive 10-win season, Rudolph entered the 2018 NFL Draft, where the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted him in the third round.
READ MORE: Oklahoma State Freshman Rodney Fields Jr. is Primed for More Carries
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.