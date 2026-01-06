Titans Next Head Coach Odds: Matt Nagy, Robert Saleh, Mike McCarthy Favored to Land Job
The Tennessee Titans moved on from head coach Brian Callahan during the 2025 regular season, and now they’re focused on finding the new leader of the franchise to get the most out of No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward.
Mike McCoy finished the season as Tennessee’s interim head coach, and Ward made some nice steps forward, throwing for multiple scores in four of his last five games before going down with a shoulder injury in Week 18.
Despite that McCoy is +2500 to be the next head coach of the franchise in the latest odds at DraftKings.
Instead, Matt Nagy – the former Chicago Bears head coach and current Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive coordinator – is favored to land this job.
There are three other former head coaches in Robert Saleh, Mike McCarthy and Arthur Smith that are next in the odds for this job. The Titans have been reeling since firing Mike Vrabel (who led the New England Patriots to a 14-3 season in the 2025 campaign), and they desperately need to right the ship, especially with all that they have invested in Ward.
The fact that the team took Ward No. 1 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft could be a reason for Tennessee to lean with an offensive-minded head coach – like Nagy – for this position.
Still, the Titans struck out with the Callahan hire a few offseasons ago, so it’s possible they pivot back to a coach that is similar to Vrabel and what he brought to the franchise.
Here’s a look at the latest odds for the Titans’ next coach as they begin the offseason.
Titans Next Head Coach Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Matt Nagy: +300
- Robert Saleh: +650
- Mike McCarthy: +650
- Arthur Smith: +700
- Chris Shula: +750
- Mike Kafka: +1000
- Klint Kubiak: +1000
- Jeff Hafley: +1000
- Joe Brady: +1200
- Jesse Minter: +1200
- Brian Flores: +1200
- Kliff Kingsbury: +1400
- Anthony Campanile: +1400
- Lou Anarumo: +1400
- Brad Idzik: +1600
- Anthony Weaver: +1600
- Vance Joseph: +2000
- Todd Monken: +2000
- Jim Schwartz: +2000
- Mike McCoy: +2500
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
