Former Oklahoma State Starting Quarterback Enters Transfer Portal Again

A former Oklahoma State quarterback is back in the transfer portal.

On Wednesday, On3’s Pete Nakos reported that former OSU quarterback Garret Rangel is in the transfer portal again. Last offseason, Rangel left Stillwater to go play at Virginia Tech, but after never seeing the field, he will be looking for his next destination.

NEW: Virginia Tech QB Garret Rangel is entering the transfer portal, his rep @t_pereira2 tells @PeteNakos.



Former Oklahoma State transfer has played in 12 career games. https://t.co/kSYG7dZ8sR pic.twitter.com/8bzjNgLZZ8 — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) December 17, 2025

After wasting his junior year of eligibility at Virginia Tech and not getting on the field, Rangel enters the portal this time around with only one season left in his college career. Including a redshirt during his first season in Stillwater, Rangel made appearances in 13 games throughout his three years with the Cowboys, but he never made enough of an impact to secure a starting role.

His final game as a Cowboy was arguably his most promising. Against a then-unbeaten BYU team in 2024, Rangel got his first start of the season and made a clear impact in the first half as OSU looked to pull an upset and get its season back on track.

However, a long run late in the second quarter would end up being the final play of his OSU career, suffering a season-ending injury. Still yet to take a snap since that injury in Provo, it would make sense for Rangel to go to a smaller school to simply get onto the field.

While Rangel certainly has some talent, he hasn’t shown he can make the necessary impact to stick at the power four level. Still, he threw for 1,075 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions with OSU and added 107 yards on the ground, typically proving himself as a dual-threat quarterback. While his time in Stillwater didn’t pan out for either side, Rangel and OSU are set to embark on new journeys in 2026.

Of course, as the Cowboys enter their next era with Eric Morris at the helm, the time where players like Rangel could contribute at quarterback could simply be over. Known best for his ability to find and develop overlooked quarterbacks, Morris could help usher in a new era of excellence under center in Stillwater.

While it won’t be easy to turn things around after OSU won only four games across the past two seasons, moving on to a new era of quarterback play could be the difference for the Cowboys moving forward. As Rangel heads into the next chapter of his career, he will be looking to recapture at least some of the success he found on the field in Stillwater.