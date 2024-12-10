Former Sooners, TCU QB Chandler Morris to Visit Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State is hosting a highly coveted quarterback.
On Tuesday, CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported that North Texas transfer quarterback Chandler Morris is visiting OSU. Morris entered the portal after a successful season with the Mean Green and could be making his return to a power conference soon.
In 2024, Morris led the American conference in almost every major statistical category as a passer. He finished with 3,774 passing yards and 31 touchdowns while completing 62.9% of his passes. Morris also threw 12 interceptions throughout the year.
Morris’ passing yards, touchdowns, attempts and completion numbers all landed in the top 5 in the FBS. As one of the top gunslingers in the country, Morris could be a welcome addition to OSU under a new offensive coordinator.
Morris would also follow the path of OSU’s most recent starter, Alan Bowman, as Morris will be entering his sixth season of college football in 2025. Morris began his college career with Oklahoma in 2020 but rarely saw the field for the Sooners.
A three-star prospect out of Dallas, Morris transferred to TCU after only one season in Norman. While things looked promising early with the Horned Frogs, Morris never carved out a role in Fort Worth, throwing only 305 passes across his three seasons there. Still, Morris showed glimpses of his impressive skillset throughout his time there.
Eventually, Morris made the move to North Texas and thrived in his lone season there. Leading the Mean Green to one of the top passing offenses in the country, Morris’ efforts at North Texas only amounted to a 6-6 campaign this season.
Still, with so much potential and a clear ability to air out the football, Morris could be a seamless fit at OSU. Of course, with three promising young quarterbacks on the roster already, Morris’ role in Stillwater would be far from guaranteed if he chose to commit to Mike Gundy’s squad.
