Game Preview: Oklahoma State and Tulsa Set for Turnpike Classic
Oklahoma State is looking to finish nonconference play undefeated by beating an in-state rival.
On Saturday, OSU will travel to Tulsa for its first road game of the season in another 11 a.m. kickoff. After meeting each year from 2019-21, the Turnpike Classic is set for its first of eight annual matchups.
With OSU looking to win the Big 12 and make its first College Football Playoff appearance, a big win against Tulsa could be the perfect end to nonconference play. Each team is coming off a tight game in Week 2, with OSU beating Arkansas and Tulsa falling at Arkansas State.
The Cowboys’ defense struggled mightily in their win against Arkansas but came up with some key turnovers. Still, Tulsa has some offensive firepower that OSU will need to watch out for.
With receivers Kamdyn Benjamin and Brennan Presley on the other side, OSU will need to do its best to prevent explosive plays. In its loss to Arkansas State, Tulsa had 362 yards of total offense, including 163 on the ground. If OSU can slow Tulsa’s rushing attack and limit big plays from Anthony Watkins and Lloyd Avant, it should be able to contain the Golden Hurricane.
Meanwhile, it will be just as important for OSU to get its ground game going against Tulsa. Allowing an average of 3.3 yards per carry in the first two games, Tulsa must continue that success against Ollie Godon. The Cowboys’ Heisman hopeful has not had a perfect start, but he could be set for a breakout game after playing physical teams in the first two weeks.
Of course, OSU’s offense goes far beyond Gordon, with Alan Bowman throwing to a trio of star receivers: Brennan Presley, Rashod Owens and De’Zhaun Stribling. If OSU can dictate the tempo of the game, don’t be surprised to see big games from a few of the Cowboys’ stars.
OSU can’t overlook Tulsa, but with a potential top-15 matchup against Utah looming, Saturday provides an opportunity for the Cowboys to solve some problems ahead of Big 12 play.
READ MORE: Ollie Gordon Needs Bounce Back Game Against Tulsa
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.