Game Preview: Oklahoma State Hosts Baylor in Big 12 Opener
Oklahoma State is set for its Big 12 opener in the first game of the post-Mike Gundy era.
The Cowboys are ready for another game in Boone Pickens Stadium, but most of the storylines surrounding this week haven’t been about their matchup against Baylor. On Tuesday, OSU fired Gundy three games into his 21st season as head coach, leaving the program in a strange spot for the rest of the season.
Interim coach Doug Meacham will make his head coaching debut for the Pokes this weekend and hopes to rally the team after such a crazy week. While there is plenty of outside noise that will have some impact on the game, the final score will still be determined by how the Cowboys and Bears perform on the field.
For OSU to win, it will need a big performance from its offense. After being stifled by Tulsa last week and scoring only 12 points, OSU needs Zane Flores and Rodney Fields Jr. to spark a more effective offense.
The Cowboys have some veteran receivers for Flores to target, and getting those guys involved early could be critical to their chances of winning, or at least moving the scoreboard. Assuming Fields can continue to find success on the ground, Flores might have an easier time getting his downfield weapons involved.
Meanwhile, OSU’s defense is sure to have its hands full against an electric Baylor offense. The Cowboy defense responded to allowing 69 points against Oregon by allowing only 19 against Tulsa.
Although the offense was unable to pay off Todd Grantham’s unit’s performance, the defense looked solid. Allowing only one touchdown last week and giving up only three points in the second half, there’s a chance OSU’s defense could carry some momentum into this matchup against Baylor.
Of course, Baylor’s offense has plenty of dangerous players ready to have big days against the Cowboys. Quarterback Sawyer Robertson leads the Big 12 with 1,320 yards and 13 touchdowns through the air. Meanwhile, Bryson Washington leads the conference with 83 carries for 415 yards.
Even if OSU is able to slow one area of Baylor’s offense, Dave Aranda’s team has options. OSU’s hopes of winning will rely solely on slowing the Baylor offense, and even then, OSU might not have enough offense to get over the hump.