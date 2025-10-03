Game Preview: Oklahoma State Set for First Big 12 Matchup Against Arizona
Oklahoma State is set for its first Big 12 matchup against a new conference foe.
On Saturday, OSU will make its first trip to Tucson since 2012 and will match up against Arizona as conference rivals for the first time. Still without a Big 12 win since 2023, OSU also hasn’t won a game outside the state of Oklahoma since 2023, so this could be a massive chance for the Cowboys to get back on track.
Of course, things aren’t exactly leaning in OSU’s direction. Last week, interim coach Doug Meacham had his first game as a head coach at the college level and had a solid debut.
However, things won’t be getting easier, as OSU will now have an interim defensive coordinator, with Clint Bowen taking over for the recently fired Todd Grantham. Add in some departures through the transfer portal and De’Marion Thomas’ decision to redshirt, and things are only trending in the wrong direction, especially on defense.
However, the offense might have found a formula that works last week, tying its season high with 27 points against Baylor. While freshman quarterback Zane Flores hasn’t exactly put up elite numbers, more average to above-average performances from him could be enough if the running game continues to improve.
Trent Howland led the way on the ground last week for OSU, rushing 16 times for 84 yards and a couple of touchdowns. With Rodney Fields Jr. adding more dynamic rushing for the Cowboys, a step up in usage from his five carries and five receptions against the Bears could go a long way toward an OSU win in Arizona.
Meanwhile, the Wildcats are hoping to keep OSU at one win while bouncing back from their first loss at Iowa State last week. In Brent Brennan’s second year as head coach, Arizona has shown some improvement and will look to match last season’s win total this weekend.
Allowing only 16.3 points per game, Arizona is 25th in the country in scoring defense, and the Wildcats also rank 17th in total defense, allowing only 266.5 yards per game. Adding in another 2.3 takeaways per contest, and the Wildcats present a clear problem for the Pokes on that side.
Meanwhile, Noah Fifita is leading a solid Arizona offense that has had some solid outings throughout the year. While the Wildcats have only combined for 37 points in their first two games against Big 12 competition, OSU will have to be wary of the Wildcats, considering they put up at least 40 points in their first two contests.
The Cowboys will have an uphill battle trying to get a win at Arizona, but they might have a chance to pull the upset if a few things go their way.