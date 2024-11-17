Game Time Announced for Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech
Oklahoma State’s final home game is set.
After Week 12’s slate of games, the Big 12 announced times for the Week 13 schedule. OSU will host Texas Tech on Saturday for Senior Day at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+.
With every Big 12 team entering this week’s action with 10 games played, all 16 teams will be in action across eight conference games. The Cowboys’ matchup with the Red Raiders will be the final in Boone Pickens Stadium until next season. In the middle of what could be the worst season in Mike Gundy’s head coaching career, OSU still won its first two games at home, holding a 2-3 record in Stillwater. While there are few attainable goals remaining for OSU this season, the team has a chance to avoid a losing record at home if it can get past Texas Tech.
Beyond that, OSU has almost nothing to play for as far as this season is concerned. The Cowboys have the least to play for out of all Big 12 teams, entering their 11th game as the only team in the conference eliminated from bowl contention.
Still, there could be reason for optimism heading into Saturday’s battle with the Red Raiders. The Cowboys are coming off of a bye week and could use that extra week to their advantage.
OSU’s first bye week came in mid-October ahead of its game at BYU. The Cowboys allowed a touchdown in the final seconds to lose but were on the verge of handing BYU its first loss.
The Cowboys also owe their fans an inspired performance to end the season. Between the disappointing season, Mike Gundy’s recent comments and a pathetic showing on homecoming, OSU’s seniors have an opportunity to turn things in the right direction, even if only for a week.
