How Hot is Mike Gundy's Seat Entering 2025?
Oklahoma State kept its head coach around for 2025, but his seat might be the hottest it’s ever been.
In 2024, OSU went 3-9, marking the worst season in Mike Gundy’s 20-year tenure as head coach. After entering the season as a favorite to win the Big 12 and compete for a College Football Playoff spot, the Cowboys went winless in Big 12 play and led to the program overhauling almost the entire staff.
With new coordinators and position coaches everywhere around the team, OSU should look drastically different in 2025. Regardless of how many changes the Cowboys made in the offseason, the only changes anyone cares about will have to come on the scoreboard.
OSU will enter next season with nearly a full calendar year since its most recent win, a Sept. 14 blowout at Tulsa. With the season opener coming at home against UT Martin, the Cowboys should easily prevail to 1-0.
While the Cowboys will get Tulsa at home to cap nonconference play, they will face nine Big 12 games and a nonconference matchup at Oregon, which was the No. 1 team for most of the 2024 season. With five conference home games next season, the Cowboys will have something going for them there.
As for Gundy, his success across two decades was too overwhelming for the program to fire him after his first losing season since 2005. However, a second straight losing season could be the nail in the coffin.
While OSU has hoped to become a perennial conference contender in the new-look Big 12, it must set its sights on a more realistic goal next season. Simply making a bowl game is the threshold for success next season. The Cowboys’ 18-year streaks of bowl appearances and winning seasons were snapped last season, and starting a new streak is critical.
Gundy undoubtedly has lifelong fans for the success he has brought to Cowboy football throughout his career, but he has made his fair share of enemies as well. Still, Gundy has shown a willingness to adapt and put his ego aside to help the program and its future.
At the end of the day, Gundy’s ability to coach OSU in 2026 will have everything to do with his team’s record. And if he can’t get more wins than losses in 2025, his time in Stillwater could be over.
