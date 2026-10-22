How Oklahoma State Can Handle Safety After Mose Phillips Injury News

When the first player availability report for Saturday's game between Oklahoma State and Colorado was released, one notable name was omitted.

Oklahoma State safety Mose Phillips III wasn't included on the Cowboys report. Earlier in the week, head coach Eric Morris had said that Phillips would be out for the Colorado game. So why wasn't Phillips listed?

Per Eric Bailey at the Tulsa World (subscription required) and other outlets, the Cowboys have declared Phillips out for the remainder of the season. Because of that, Oklahoma State does not have to list him anymore. The same goes for offensive tackle Jacob Sexton, who has not appeared on any Cowboys player availability report since he suffered a season ending injury in Week 1.

So now there’s certainty about Phillips. How do the Cowboys handle his absence? And what about the depth chart at boundary safety?

Life Without Mose Phillips III

Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Evan Jackson. Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Phillips he had 23 tackles (10 solo, 13 assists) with three passes defended in five games. He also had an interception against West Virginia that changed the direction of that game from a Cowboys perspective. This is his fourth year of college football so he should return for the 2027 season.

Per Pro Football Focus (subscription required), Phillips finished the season with an overall grade of 61.4, which is No. 27 on the team. That combined all his grades, including a 44.5 grade as a tackler and a 57.9 grade in pass coverage.

His replacement should be Evan Jackson. He started the first game at free safety and started in Phillips’ place last week against Houston. Jackson finished with eight tackles, including five solo. He has 12 tackles for the season. His overall PFF grade for the season is slightly lower than Phillips at 60.3. But he has better grades as a tackler (67.8) and in pass coverage (61.2).

The question isn’t so much who will start as much as who will back up Jackson moving forward? The only other player who has started at safety this season is Quinton Hammonds. The Cowboys game notes list Christian Bodnar as a safety, but he’s the defense’s nickel back.

When Jackson needs a break, the Cowboys will probably look to some combination of Markeith Williams, Cameron Epps or Vincent Holmes. Both are listed as backups at other safety positions. Holmes is the likely backup at last this week. He’s played 65 snaps this season. But between Holmes, Williams and Epps they have a combined 99 snaps.

Jackson, even as a backup for several games, has played 217 snaps, which is more than Phillips’ 199.

It’s clear what the Cowboys will do without Phillips. They’ll play Jackson. The real question is what they will do if they lose Jackson? That’s a scenario the Cowboys don’t want to face.