Oklahoma State Lists Mose Phillips III as Doubtful for Houston Showdown

The Oklahoma State Cowboys have one player they’re worried about for their showdown with the Houston Cougars.

The Cowboys listed just three players on their first player availability report on Wednesday per the Big 12. But the most notable one was safety Mose Phillips III, as the Cowboys listed him as doubtful for the game.

Phillips being listed on the report was expected given how head coach Eric Morris talked about him on Tuesday, the only question was the severity. Phillips suffered a shoulder injury on Saturday against UCF.

OSU-Houston Player Availability

OSU safety Evan Jackson. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Phillips has started as the boundary safety the past four games. In five games he had 23 tackles (10 solo, 13 assists) with three passes defended. He also had an interception against West Virginia. He is playing his fourth year of college football.

If Phillips is unable to play, Evan Jackson is the expected starter. He was the starter in the season opener against Tulsa but moved into a back-up role after that. He had the biggest defensive play of the game against UCF, a scoop-and-score on a fumble that led to a two-touchdown lead. He only has four tackles for the season.

The North Texas transfer played in defensive coordinator Skyler Cassity’s 4-2-5 scheme last season. Jackson has a history of creating turnovers. He had three interceptions in 2024 with the Mean Green.

The only player listed as out for Oklahoma State was defensive lineman Landon Dean, who was out last week. Wide receiver Dayvon Standard, a freshman, was listed as probable.

Wide receiver Wyatt Young, offensive lineman Braydon Nelson and offensive lineman Johnny Dickson III were not listed on the report. All three were listed last week. Dickson was the only one who didn’t play.

The Cowboys (4-1, 2-0 in Big 12) will play the Cougars (5-1, 2-1) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at TDECU Stadium in Houston. The Cowboys have won four games since their season-opening loss to Tulsa, including a win over then-ranked Oregon.

The Cougars have won three straight games since they lost their Big 12 opener to Texas Tech in Lubbock, a game that Houston came within inches of sending to overtime on a two-point conversion run by quarterback Conner Weigman.

Player Availability Report

Oklahoma State

Out: DT Landon Dean

Doubtful: S Mose Phillips III

Probable: WR Dayvon Standard

Houston

Out: LB Jaden Yates, WR Muizz Tounkara, OL Demetris Dean II, DL De'Marion Thomas

Doubtful: DB Alvin Williamson Jr.

Questionable: DB Jalen Mayo

Probable: DB JD Rhym, DL Ejiro Egodogbare

Note: Player availability reports are updated Thursday, Friday and approximately 90 minutes before kickoff on Saturday. The report does not include any injury information, only the player’s status.