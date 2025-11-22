How to Watch Oklahoma State at UCF: Kickoff Time, Streaming and Odds
Oklahoma State is still looking to get its first Big 12 win of the season.
The Cowboys have lost nine straight games and haven’t beaten an FBS opponent since September 2024, but they’re hoping to change that against UCF. The Knights have struggled throughout this season as well and have managed only one win in Big 12 play.
Although not much has gone the Cowboys’ way this season, they’ve been able to find some success on both sides of the ball throughout the past couple of games. Of course, they’ll need to put it all together at once to escape Orlando with a win.
Everything you need to know:
Game Information: Oklahoma State (1-9, 0-7 Big 12) vs. Opponent (4-6, 1-6)
Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 21 at 3 p.m.
Where: FBC Mortgage Stadium - Orlando, FL
TV/Streaming: ESPN+
Commentators: Brian Custer, Leger Douzable
Radio: Cowboy Radio Network
Spread: UCF -13.5
Total Points: Over’Under 47.5 points
Moneyline: UCF -700, OSU +450
All odds via ESPN Bet
OSU’s struggles over the past two years obviously wouldn’t be solved by a win in Orlando, but it could give the program a much-needed boost heading into the season finale and the offseason. While the search for the Cowboys’ next coach is still ongoing, interim Doug Meacham has been able to keep the team focused through a tough season and has helped put OSU in a position to potentially get a win.
OSU’s most recent win outside of Oklahoma came back in the 2023 Texas Bowl, so the Cowboys have been waiting quite some time for a win truly away from home and a Big 12 win. The Cowboys’ last trip to the bounce house in 2023 featured a 45-3 loss that complicated OSU’s conference title path.
While there isn’t any conference title path or space game for the Cowboys to deal with this time around, the few remaining players from that season understand how tough of an environment it can be. On the other hand, the Cowboys should go into this matchup looking to play spoiler, with the Knights needing to win their final two games to get into a bowl game.
Regardless of what OSU’s motivation might be, it has a real opportunity to secure a win for the first time since August.