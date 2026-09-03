How to Watch Oklahoma State Football vs. Tulsa with Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel

Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris referenced the long wait he’s had to make his Cowboys debut during his weekly press conference on Tuesday.

It’s been nine months since he was hired by athletic director Chad Weiberg to take over the program after OSU parted ways with Mike Gundy last September. To this point, everything about the program has been theoretical, including expectations and success.

But on Saturday in Tulsa, it gets real. The Cowboys play their first game of the regular season under Morris against the Golden Hurricanes, who beat OSU in Stillwater last year, a loss that led to Gundy’s firing. Only 25 players return from that team. The rest includes the 92 transfers that joined the program along with true freshmen.

The Cowboys are desperate for success. They haven’t won a game since last year’s season opener against Tennessee-Martin on Aug. 28. It’s past time for a win.

Here's all you need to know before Saturday’s game.

How to Follow Along

Oklahoma State’s Drew Mestemaker. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Matchup: Oklahoma State (0-0) at Tulsa (0-0)

When: Saturday, Sept. 5

Where: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium, Tulsa, Okla.

Time: 2:45 p.m. CDT

Watch: ESPNU (Mike Corey and Barrett Brooks)

Listen: Cowboy Radio Network (Dave Hunziker, John Holcomb and Deion Imade)

Internet/App Radio: The Varsity Network

Satellite Radio: SiriusXM 271 and on the SiriusXM app

Tulsa Scout

Head Coach

Tulsa Golden Hurricane head coach Tre Lamb. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tre Lamb | Entering 2nd Season at Tulsa and 7th year as head coach

4-8 (.333) at Tulsa and 31-33 (.484) overall (Gardner-Webb, 2020-23; ETSU, 2024)

Two FCS playoff berths (2022, 2023)

One Big South title (2022)

One Big South-OVC Football Association title (2023, shared)

Big South Coach of the Year (2022)

Previous assistant at Tennessee Tech, Mercer.

2025 Record

Record: 4-8, (1-7 in American Conference), 13th place.

All-Time Series

Oklahoma State's Caleb Hawkins. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Series History: OSU leads, 45-28-5

In Tulsa: Tulsa leads, 21-17-2

In Stillwater: OSU leads, 28-7-3

At Neutral: Never met

First Meeting: (1914) OSU 13, Tulsa 6

Last Meeting: (2025) Tulsa 19, OSU 12

Last OSU Win: (2024) OSU 45, Tulsa 10

Last Tulsa Win: (2025) Tulsa 19, OSU 12

Morris vs. Tulsa 2-0

Lamb vs. OSU 1-0

Tulsa Players to Watch

Tulsa Golden Hurricane quarterback Baylor Hayes. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baylor Hayes | QB | rSo. | 6-0, 185 | Started his college career at ETSU and followed Lamb to Tulsa where he became the starter in 2025. Threw for 2,158 yards with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for nearly 200 net yards, and his 2,346 yards of total offense set a Tulsa freshman record.

Damari Alston | RB | rSr. | 5-10, 205 | Played four years at Auburn before transferring to Tulsa for his final collegiate season. He rushed for 809 yards in his Auburn career, but was the No. 3 running back in the country when he came out of high school and rushed for nearly 5,000 yards as a prep star.

Zach Williams | S | Jr. | 6-2, 195 | He is the leading returning tackler from last season as he finished 2025 with 73 tackles, including 39 solo and 34 assisted. He logged 11 tackles in two games. He built on a solid true freshman campaign in 2024 in which he played 10 games and finished with 33 tackles, including 13 solo stops.

Dax Collins | LB | Jr. | 6-0, 210 | Had just one sack last season, but that makes him the leading returning pass rusher for a defense that needs improvement in that department. He’ll be among the players looking to take a big jump in 2026.

David Wells Jr. | WR | rJr. | 6-2, 170 | Played three years at Oregon State, including his redshirt year, and left the Beavers with 51 receptions, 551 receiving yards and six touchdowns for his career. Now he hopes to be Hayes’ top receiving threat.

Outlook

Oklahoma State's Wyatt Young. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Morris called Lamb a “superstar in the making” in the coaching profession and they’re taking similar tracks. Morris cut his teeth as a head coach at the FCS level (Incarnate Word) before jumping to the Group of 6 level with North Texas. Now, at 40 years old, he’s at Oklahoma State. Lamb’s next logical step could be a power conference program. But the Golden Hurricane need more success after winning just four games last year.

Lamb and his staff leaned into the transfer portal with its innovative “Portal House,” which got some buzz on social media. But it’s all about the talent he’s brought in to surround Hayes, who has the potential to be an upper echelon quarterback in the American — if he’s made the improvement Lamb hoped for this offseason.

The Golden Hurricane caught the Cowboys at a time where the talent level of the program had reached a low point. Morris went to great pains to improve that this offseason and it appears to have paid off with better depth across the board. Tulsa’s depth looks better as well, but the talent gap between the two programs looks considerable when compared to last season. Lamb has already said he wants to run the football effectively and stretch possessions to keep the Cowboys offense off the field. That makes the Cowboys defense against the Golden Hurricane run game the key matchup in this game.