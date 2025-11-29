How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State: Kickoff Time, TV, Streaming and Odds
Oklahoma State is set for its final game of the season, and it’s looking to finally capture an FBS win.
Throughout the 2025 season, OSU has been one of the worst teams in the FBS. Yet, that hasn’t stopped the Cowboys from improving as the year progressed.
Over the past few weeks, OSU has looked like a different team than the one that was getting blown out in every matchup just a month or two ago. While that improvement, particularly on defense, hasn’t led to a win yet, the Cowboys will have one last chance to leave Boone Pickens Stadium with a victory this season.
Everything you need to know:
Game Information: Oklahoma State (1-10, 0-9 Big 12) vs. Iowa State (7-4, 4-4)
Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 28 at 11 a.m.
Where: Boone Pickens Stadium - Stillwater, OK
TV/Streaming: ESPNU
Commentators: Richard Cross, Craig Haubert
Radio: Cowboy Radio Network
Spread: Iowa State -12.5
Total Points: Over/Under 46.5 points
Moneyline: Iowa State -650, Oklahoma State +425
All odds via ESPN Bet
While this game will be the only thing that matters once the Cowboys and Cyclones take the field, it is far from the biggest storyline of the week in Stillwater. Earlier in the week, the Cowboys hired North Texas’ Eric Morris as the new football coach, officially finding their Mike Gundy successor.
While Morris is busy coaching North Texas to a potential conference championship and College Football Playoff berth over the next few weeks, Doug Meacham will be in charge on the sidelines for the final time and looking to finally get a win as a head coach. Considering OSU’s tight losses in the past two weeks, there is some buzz that the Pokes might be able to get the job done against a Big 12 opponent for the first time in over two years.
Meanwhile, Iowa State has fallen considerably from the Big 12 contender pedestal it was on to begin the season, but it still has a chance to secure a nine-win year, entering this matchup at 7-4. Although OSU won’t be able to spoil a Big 12 title game trip or anything of that nature as it once looked, the Cowboys could still deliver a blow to Iowa State and send their seniors out on top after one of the worst seasons in OSU history.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.