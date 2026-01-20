UCF vs. Iowa State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Tuesday, Jan. 20

The Iowa State Cyclones have lost two straight games as big favorites, and are now desperate to bounce back with a win tonight when they host the UCF Knights. The Knights are also coming off a loss, losing to Arizona by a score of 84-77 this past weekend.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Big 12 showdown.

UCF vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

UCF +13.5 (-110)

Iowa State -13.5 (-110)

Moneyline

UCF +675

Iowa State -1100

Total

OVER 156.5 (-115)

UNDER 156.5 (-105)

UCF vs. Iowa State How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, January 20

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Hilton Coliseum

How to Watch (TV): CBSSN

UCF Record: 14-3 (3-2 in Big 12)

Iowa State Record: 16-2 (3-2 in Big 12)

UCF vs. Iowa State Betting Trends

UCF is 6-3 ATS in its last nine games

The UNDER is 5-0 in UCF's last five games

UCF is 2-8 straight up in its last 10 road games

UCF is 5-1 ATS in its last six games as an underdog

Iowa State is 2-7 ATS in its last nine games

The UNDER is 4-1 in Iowa State's five games

Iowa State has won 10 straight home games

UCF vs. Iowa State Key Player to Watch

Tamin Lipsey, G - Iowa State Cyclones

Tamin Lipset may not be Iowa State's leading scorer, but he plays a key role on defense. He averages 2.3 steals per game this season, which is one of the highest steal rates in college basketball. He's also leading the team in assists, averaging 5.3 per game. He may be the most important player on this team.

UCF vs. Iowa State Prediction and Pick

Iowa State is too good a team not to bounce back in tonight's game. They significantly outrank the Knights on both sides of the court, including ranking 74th in effective field goal percentage, while UCF ranks just 143rd.

The Cyclones' biggest strength is their ability to force turnovers, ranking fifth in the country in opponent turnovers per possession at 22.6%. Unfortunately for the Knights, they rank outside the top 100 in turnovers per game, coughing it up on 15.7% of their possessions.

Iowa State will force turnovers and get the win and cover on their home court tonight.

Pick: Iowa State -13.5 (-110) via BetMGM

