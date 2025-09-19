How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa: Kickoff Time, TV and Odds
The Cowboys are set for action against their in-state rival in a game both teams need.
Over the past couple of years, Oklahoma State has been in a rough patch, but it has a chance to secure its first win over an FBS team since beating Tulsa last season. Of course, the Golden Hurricane would love to pull the upset in Stillwater and secure a milestone win in Tre Lamb’s first season at the helm.
Both teams have made changes at quarterback since the start of the season, with Tulsa choosing to use Baylor Hayes instead of Kirk Francis. Meanwhile, OSU has been thrust into starting Zane Flores after a broken foot ensured that Hauss Hejny would be sidelined for at least half of the season.
With so many new faces on both sides, it’s impossible to use last season’s matchup as any indication of what is to come on Friday night. With where both teams are right now, this matchup could go a long way in determining how the rest of 2025 goes.
Everything you need to know:
Game Information: Oklahoma State (1-1) vs. Tulsa (1-2)
Date/Time: Friday, Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Boone Pickens Stadium - Stillwater, OK
TV/Streaming: ESPN
Commentators: Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra
Radio: Cowboy Radio Network
Spread: Oklahoma State -9.5
Total Points: Over/Under 54.5 points
Moneyline: Oklahoma State -400, Tulsa +300
All odds via ESPN Bet
The Golden Hurricane are coming off a competitive loss against Navy in Week 3, while OSU will be playing its first game since a Week 2 disaster at Oregon. Rest vs. rust could be on display for the Cowboys, but it’s hard to believe there will be much difference from what they showed throughout the first two weeks.
Meanwhile, Tulsa also has a chance to score its first FBS win of the season and do so against a power conference opponent. Considering how OSU has looked thus far, this might be as bad as the Cowboys have been heading into a Tulsa matchup in quite some time.
Still, Mike Gundy has never lost to the Golden Hurricane as OSU’s head coach, and a blackout under the lights could give the Cowboys some much-needed juice to power through this one.
