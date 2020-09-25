How to Watch: Oklahoma State's Big 12 Opener Against West Virginia

STILLWATER – Big 12 play is here for Oklahoma State as West Virginia is headed to town. This is an interesting match up as the Cowboys entered this season projected as one of the best teams in the country, yet struggled against Tulsa as injuries plagued the offense. As for the Mountaineers, it’s year two under head coach Neal Brown and they stomped a mud hole in Eastern Kentucky two weeks ago.

Will the Oklahoma State offense be able to settle down, overcome the injuries and play solid football against West Virginia? Will the Cowboy defense have some of the best play we’ve seen from them in quite some time like we did against Tulsa?

There’s only one way to find out and that’s to watch it. Here’s how you can follow along with all the action.

West Virginia | 2:30 p.m. CT | Sept. 20, 2020 | Boone Pickens Stadium

TV: ABC (Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Kris Budden)

Streaming: WatchESPN by signing in with your television provider

Radio: Cowboy Radio Network (Dave Hunziker, John Holcomb and Robert Allen)

Satellite Radio: Sirius Ch. 106, XM Ch. 200 and Internet Ch. 954)

Internet Radio: https://tunein.com/radio/Oklahoma-State-Football-s231161/

This will be the 12th meeting between these two programs, with the series dating way back to 1928. Oklahoma State currently holds a 7-4 advantage over the Mountaineers, including a 3-2 lead in Stillwater and a five-game winning streak.

The Cowboys lost the first two games of the series back in 1928 and ’29, but turned around and won the third game of the series in the 1987 Sun Bowl with Thurman Thomas leading the way. In fact, the Cowboys will be honoring Thomas on Saturday as he’ll be the first induction into the Oklahoma State Ring of Honor.

(The information below was provided by Oklahoma State Athletics Media Relations)

An Oklahoma State Win Would...

• Improve it to 35-15 in its past 50 games and 49-21 in its past 70 games.

• Make it 70-14 in its past 84 games vs. unranked opponents, dating back to 2010.

• Give it wins in 29 of its past 35 games when playing as an AP ranked team vs. an unranked team.

• Make it 2-0 for the fourth straight season and for the 11th time in the era.

• Give it six straight wins over WVU to extend the longest win streak for either team in the series.

• Make it 7-2 in its past nine games at Boone Pickens Stadium.

• Make it 8-4 all-time vs. West Virginia and 4-2 all-time vs. WVU in Stillwater.

• Improve career record vs. WVU to 7-2.

• Make OSU 46-14 at Boone Pickens Stadium since the start of the 2011 season.

• Improve ’s record in Big 12 games to 78-52.

• Improve it to 59-31 in Big 12 Conference games since 2010.



Notable Streaks and Trends Entering the Game

• OSU is 22-8 in its past 30 games decided by fewer than 10 points.

• OSU has scored on its opening drive in 15 of its past 23 games.

• OSU is 25-3 in its last 28 games when leading at halftime, dating back to Sept. 17, 2016.

• OSU has outrushed its opponent in 29 of its past 41 games and in 31 of its past 44 games.

• OSU has had at least one 100-yard receiver in 20 of its past 32 games.

• OSU has had a 100-yard rusher in 29 of its past 41 games.

• OSU has forced a turnover in 46 of its past 54 games and in 55 of its past 64 games, dating to 2015.

• Dating back to 2005, OSU is 38-3 when not committing a turnover.

• Dating back to 2008, OSU is 61-7 when winning the turnover battle.

• OSU has won three straight overtime games.

• has rushed for at least 100 yards in 15 of his past 18 games. He also has a rushing touchdown in 15 of those 18 games.

• has made all three of the first field goal attempts of his career.

• has at least one catch in 38 of his past 39 games.

• OSU has scored on a play of at least 50 yards in six of its past 10 games.

• OSU has won 69 consecutive games when holding its opponent to fewer than 20 points, dating back to Sept. 13, 2003 – the longest active streak in the FBS.