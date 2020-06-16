Pokes Report
Chuba Hubbard Releases Statement on the Gundy Situation the Following Day

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER – The past 24 hours have been crazy surrounding Oklahoma State football. As you should know by now, a photo of Mike Gundy wearing a One America News shirt was tweeted out Monday afternoon which caught the attention of Heisman candidate running back Chuba Hubbard.

Shortly after the photo was released, Hubbard responded with this message on Twitter:

“I will not stand for this.. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE.”

By Tuesday morning, Chuba’s tweet had garnered over 137,000 likes and 30,000 retweets. Gundy and Hubbard met just a few hours later and then released a video stating they had reached an agreement and will start implementing change throughout the program.

In the video, Hubbard states that he should’ve met with Gundy in private, but that there’s going to be a focus on bring change to the program.

Tuesday morning, Hubbard took to Twitter once again, this time to explain a little more in detail his side of the video that was sent out last night.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone for the support,” Hubbard wrote in a note on Twitter Tuesday morning. “I will start by saying this; I was never wrong for saying what I said. I am a man, and I realized I should have went to him as a man face to face rather than on Twitter. That’s my opinion. But I had to hold him accountable either way. I am glad things happened the way they did because things are being changed as we speak. If anyone truly knows me, they know I am a very passionate person. I care about my family, friends, teammates and people I don’t even know. I spoke out because I am emotionally drained and I’m tired of seeing stuff happening without results or consequences. I realized I have a platform to generate change and I am trying my best to use it accordingly.

“I am a young black man that wants change. I can’t change that will bring a better experience for my black brothers and sisters at Oklahoma State. It’s that simple. Over these next few months I have left at Oklahoma State, I will be working every day to bring change to this organization and to the world. I will be supported by my teammates along with people within this organization. To everyone else, trust me when I say that good will come from this. Chuba.”

