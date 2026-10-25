Is Oklahoma State Back in Top 25 Polls After Colorado Win, More National Chaos?

It isn't a question of whether Oklahoma State’s 57-24 win over Colorado was impressive. The question was two-fold as it related to whether the Cowboys would return to the Top 25.

The first question was whether the win was impressive enough to sway voters to put the Cowboys back in the Top 25 after a one-week absence. The Cowboys put huge points on the board, but they also did it against a team now riding a five-game losing streak and has yet to win a Big 12 game. Colorado (2-5, 0-4) did play a great first half, but the Buffaloes fell apart in the second.

The second question was whether the chaos that unfolded above them on Saturday would be enough to help slide them back in? Among the top 25 teams that lost on Saturday were No. 2 BYU, No. 7 Ole Miss, No. 8 Texas Tech, No. 14 Houston, No. 11 Tennessee, No. 15 Iowa and No. 16 USC.

One could argue that the right teams didn't lose. In the AP poll particularly, the Cowboys were just one spot out of the No. 25 spot after last week's vote. No. 21 Boise State, No. 23 SMU, No. 24 Northwestern and No. 25 Arizona all won. Is Oklahoma State going to vault any of those teams? Will any of the teams that lost above them fall out?

Let’s find out.

USA Today Top 25

Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback LaDainian Fields. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys were not ranked in this weekend’s USA Today US LBM Top 25, which is voted on by head coaches in FBS, including OSU’s Eric Morris. The Cowboys received 120 votes and were the first team outside the poll. USC was No. 25 and had 132 votes.

The offense put together another incredible game on Saturday against Colorado. Quarterback Drew Mestemaker threw for 386 yards and four touchdowns. Running back Caleb Hawkins rushed for 120 yards. Wide receiver Justin Bowick caught five passes for 138 yards and a touchdown. Hawkins also had five receptions for 72 yards.

Previous Weeks

Preseason: 22 votes

Week 1: No votes

Week 2: 16 votes

Week 3: 36 votes

Week 4: 126 votes

Week 5: 187 votes

Week 6: No. 20 (403 votes)

Week 7: 87 votes

AP Top 25 Poll

An Oklahoma State fan wears a pumpkin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This story will be updated with the Cowboys’ ranking in the AP Top 25 at 1 p.m. CT.

The Cowboys had a strange game defensively. They couldn't do much right in the first half as Colorado posted 24 points, quarterback Isaac Wilson threw for 222 yards and Colorado scored on four of its five offensive possessions. In the second half, the switch flipped when defensive tackle Jerry Lawson forced a fumble that led to a turnover and a Cowboys touchdown on offense.

From there, Oklahoma State’s defense was dominant. Cornerback LaDainian Fields made two interceptions and linebacker Ethan Wesloski had two sacks.

Previous Weeks

Preseason: 8 votes

Week 1: No votes

Week 2: 36 votes

Week 3: 50 votes

Week 4: No. 19 (345 votes)

Week 5: No. 18 (477 votes)

Week 6: No. 18 (604 votes)

Week 7: 128 votes