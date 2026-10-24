How Final Injury Report Impacts Oklahoma State-Colorado Matchup

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are seeking their fifth win of the season against a Colorado Buffaloes team that is desperate for a win.

The Cowboys (4-2, 2-1 in Big 12) need a win to keep pace with the rest of the Big 12 field, which saw No. 8 Texas Tech lose to Cincinnati on Saturday. A win would also give the Cowboys five wins for the season, one more than their win total in the last two seasons combined.

The Buffaloes (2-4, 0-3) have lost four straight games and have lost two of their three Big 12 games by a combined 13 points. They’re a dangerous team.

The two teams released their final player availability report on Saturday. Here’s what it means for both teams.

Oklahoma State

OSU head coach Eric Morris. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mose Phillips III was ruled out for the season on Wednesday, per multiple reports, due a shoulder injury he suffered against UCF. So Evan Jackson will start at safety for the second straight game. Jackson had eight tackles last week against Houston. During the pre-game show, play-by-play man John Hunziker said that the Cowboys might flip Jackson and Quinton Hammonds on the field.

Landon Dean was expected to be out for the third straight game and the Cowboys have already augmented his loss in their defensive tackle rotation. Freshman wide receiver Dayvon Standard is a game-time decision. He was ruled out last week. Linebacker Gunnar Wilson, who was probable, was not on the final report.

Colorado

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Kam Perry. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of the players that were ruled out on Friday, the Buffaloes will be without three players on their two-deep roster. Wide receiver Kam Perry, who only has four catches this season, is out and that takes some depth away from the Buffs. But he’s considered the backup to leading receiver Joseph Williams, who is healthy. The Buffs also removed DeAndre Moore Jr., their second-leading receiver, from the report earlier this week. Losing Perry should have minimal impact.

Micah Welch is listed as a co-starter at running back along with JaQuail Smith. Welch has 220 yards rushing and two touchdowns. That’s hurts for the Buffs, though Smith is healthy and is the team’s leading rusher with 259 yards but no touchdowns. Losing Welch should open more carries for Damian Henderson II, who is listed as a backup.

Safety Braylon Edwards is also. The backup does not have a tackle this season, so losing him really has no significant impact defensively. Randon Fontenette is the expected starter at that safety position.

OSU vs. Colorado Gameday Player Availability

Oklahoma State

OUT: DT Landon Dean

GAME-TIME DECISION: WR Dayvon Standard

Colorado

OUT: WR Kam Perry, WR Danny Scudero, DB Braylon Edwards, RB Micah Welch, DE Sam Gadie