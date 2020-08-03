Former Oklahoma State Star James Washington Lands on Reserve/COVID-19 List

STILLWATER -- Another former Oklahoma State star has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Pittsburgh Steelers receiver James Washington was placed on the list over the weekend, joining former OSU star and current Buffalo defensive lineman, Vincent Taylor, on the list.

Washington, along with Jaylen Samuels, join Justin Layne and Arrion Springs to make four Steelers that have been put on the list.

In order to be taken off the list, Washington must test negative twice in a row and show no symptoms for a set number of days before being allowed to participate in team activities.

According to the release by the Steelers:

The reserve/COVID-19 list was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person(s). If a player falls into either of these categories, their club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

Washington was the Steelers second-round draft pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and has steadily improved over his two seasons in the league.

As a rookie, Washington recorded 16 receptions for 217 yards and one touchdown. Fast forward to his second season in the NFL and Washington greatly improved. This past season, he hauled in 44 receptions for 735 yards, 16.7 yards per catch, and three touchdowns. Entering the 2020 season, there's no doubt Washington will be one of the top targets for the Steelers

During his time at Oklahoma State, Washington was one of the most-feared receivers in college football. He finished his career with 226 receptions for 4,472 yards and 39 touchdowns. His best season came during his senior season in 2017. He hauled in 74 receptions for 1,549 yards and 13 touchdowns, earned him unanimous All-America honors and the Biletnikoff Award for the top receiver in college football.

His 4,472 career receiver yards set a new Oklahoma State record and ranked second in Big 12 history. He also played a key role in the 2017 Oklahoma State offense becoming the first offense in Big 12 history to have a 4,000-yard passer (Mason Rudolph), a 1,000-yard rusher (Justice Hill) and two 1,000-yard receivers (Washington and Marcell Ateman).