Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Former Oklahoma State Star James Washington Lands on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- Another former Oklahoma State star has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Pittsburgh Steelers receiver James Washington was placed on the list over the weekend, joining former OSU star and current Buffalo defensive lineman, Vincent Taylor, on the list.

Washington, along with Jaylen Samuels, join Justin Layne and Arrion Springs to make four Steelers that have been put on the list.

In order to be taken off the list, Washington must test negative twice in a row and show no symptoms for a set number of days before being allowed to participate in team activities.

According to the release by the Steelers:

The reserve/COVID-19 list was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person(s). If a player falls into either of these categories, their club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

Washington was the Steelers second-round draft pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and has steadily improved over his two seasons in the league.

As a rookie, Washington recorded 16 receptions for 217 yards and one touchdown. Fast forward to his second season in the NFL and Washington greatly improved. This past season, he hauled in 44 receptions for 735 yards, 16.7 yards per catch, and three touchdowns. Entering the 2020 season, there's no doubt Washington will be one of the top targets for the Steelers

During his time at Oklahoma State, Washington was one of the most-feared receivers in college football. He finished his career with 226 receptions for 4,472 yards and 39 touchdowns. His best season came during his senior season in 2017. He hauled in 74 receptions for 1,549 yards and 13 touchdowns, earned him unanimous All-America honors and the Biletnikoff Award for the top receiver in college football.

His 4,472 career receiver yards set a new Oklahoma State record and ranked second in Big 12 history. He also played a key role in the 2017 Oklahoma State offense becoming the first offense in Big 12 history to have a 4,000-yard passer (Mason Rudolph), a 1,000-yard rusher (Justice Hill) and two 1,000-yard receivers (Washington and Marcell Ateman).

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Oklahoma State and Alumni Association Postpone 2020 Homecoming Events Due to COVID-19

Oklahoma State and the Alumni Association have decided to cancel the events of the 2020 Homecoming celebration due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State Makes Jeff Goodman's Preseason Top 50

Even after losing four of the five starters from last year's squad, Oklahoma State checks in at No. 26 in Jeff Goodman's preseason top 50 list

Zach Lancaster

Major Oklahoma State Target Named Top Ten Nationally Ranked Running Back by SI All American

Cam'Ron Valdez, a major Oklahoma State target has been named a national top 10 running back by Sports Illustrated

Marshall Levenson

Oklahoma State Fall Camp Check List

Oklahoma State football questions for fall camp on both offense, defense, and special teams.

Robert Allen

by

ZachLancaster

What to Expect from the Big 12 on Monday and When to Expect It

The Big 12 will fill in the final blank of the 2020 college football season for FBS Power Five on Monday evening.

Robert Allen

Every Player Who Has Reported An Oklahoma State Official Offer

It's August 1st which means teams can now send out official scholarship offers to prospects in the class of 2021

Marshall Levenson

McConnell Thinks He is Set to Major on Offensive Line this Season at Choctaw

Choctaw 2022 offensive line prospect Cade McConnell talks football in a pandemic and recruiting.

Robert Allen

Marcus Smart Shined in Celtics Debut

Even though the Celtics lost, Marcus Smart proved on Friday night against the Milwaukee Bucks why he's worth $13 million a year

Zach Lancaster

Will Oklahoma State Football Start Fall Camp on Wednesday? There is Still a Chance

Oklahoma State football is scheduled to start fall camp on Wednesday, but the Big 12 decision Monday decides if that happens

Robert Allen

Cowboy Hoops: Predicting the 2020-21 Starting Lineup

With a little more than three months before the start of the 2020-21 college basketball season, let's take a look at what Oklahoma State's starting lineup could look like

Zach Lancaster

by

Spud the Poke