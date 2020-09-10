SI.com
Pokes Report
HomeFootballBasketballOlympic SportsRecruitingPistol Pete Corral
Search

Jarrick Bernard-Converse Excited About the Defense in 2020

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER – Even though Oklahoma State returns 10 of 11 starters on defense, the secondary is going to look just a little different than it did in 2019. Safety Jarrick Bernard-Converse and corner Thomas Harper have traded positions for 2020 and, obviously, there’s a new corner in Missouri transfer Christian Holmes.

So, as many of the defensive players we’ve gotten to speak to over the past couple of weeks have said, it’s really like returning all 11 starters with Holmes.

"You know he's been playing for a long time,” Jarrick Bernard-Converse said of Christian Holmes. “He brought some experience from Missouri and he's just been getting better every day. He brought a lot of juice to the secondary, he's been keeping us active and he's just been getting better and making us better too. He's also a great leader."

According to the depth chart put out by Oklahoma State earlier this week, Bernard-Converse, who made the switch down to corner over the offseason, has earned the starting spot opposite of redshirt senior Rodarius Williams.

"It's not much different like you said, but I'll say corner you have to cover less space," said Bernard-Converse. "Because the cover safety position you got a two-way go, you've got the other side of the field and you've got the boundary you can go. But at corner, I feel like you've just got one little area, but it's not much different. You're still covering at the end of the day. You still got to know what you're doing, know the defense and what the offense is trying to do to you."

This is a year where I'd say Bernard-Converse, as well as nearly every other defensive play on the team, know the defense pretty well and are poised for a great season.

"I'm really excited. I'm looking forward to it," said Bernard-Converse. "I feel like we can be the best it's ever been up here. We've got some really good potential. We just got to go out there and focus. Lock in."

Bernard-Converse has had a great start to his Cowboy career. He started in the last nine games of the 2018 season and recorded 59 total tackles, which ranked fifth on the team. Fast forward to 2019 and the defensive back out of Shreveport (LA) Evangel Christian recorded 54 total tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, five pass break ups and one interception.

THANKS FOR READING <channel name>
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

In-Seat Delivery, Rapid Pickup Options Coming to OSU Athletics Facilities

Oklahoma State announced a partnership with StadiumDrop, an app that allows fans to order food and beverage from their phones and have it delivered to their seats.

Pokes Report Staff

Oklahoma State Football Reports Seven Active Cases of COVID-19

Oklahoma State athletics has 19 active cases of COVID-19 and the football team has seven cases.

Robert Allen

by

High Def Poke

Oklahoma State Athletics Makes Layoffs, Salary Cuts, and Furloughs

Oklahoma State athletics has to make personnel moves across the board in athletics to fight COVID-19 revenue losses.

Robert Allen

by

Grumble

Oklahoma State and Tulsa Postponed to Sept. 19

The opening game of the season with Tulsa at Oklahoma State has been postponed from Sept. 12 to Sept. 19

Robert Allen

by

SadPoke89

Game Details for Oklahoma State-Tulsa on Sept. 19 Announced

The game details have been announced for Oklahoma State's rescheduled season opener against Tulsa on Sept. 19

Zach Lancaster

by

ZachLancaster

Chuba Hubbard Really Focused on Football Right Now

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard spoke with the media on Zoom and talked activism and football with an emphasis on football.

Robert Allen

by

Orangeheart72

Unfortunately, Change is the Name of the Game with COVID-19

Oklahoma State players and coaches have to adapt to game changes dictated by COVID-19

Robert Allen

Calvin Bundage Finally Healthy And Eager To Be Back On The Field

After missing the 2019 season, Oklahoma State linebacker Calvin Bundage is now healthy and ready to play this year

Marshall Levenson

Oklahoma State 2021 In-state Prospect out of Edmond Memorial

Oklahoma State and Mike Boynton have extended an offer to 2021 in-state point guard out of Edmond Memorial Sean Pedulla.

Zach Lancaster

Cowboy Wrestling: Fix Receives One Year Sanction After Testing Positive for Banned Substance

Oklahoma State wrestler Daton Fix has received a one-year sanction by the USADA for testing positive for a banned substance

Zach Lancaster